Letterkenny Gaels' Champagne Golf Classic

Letterkenny Gaels GAA club in association with Arena 7 Entertainment Complex are holding a Champagne Golf Classic at Letterkenny Golf Course on Friday 23rd July.
The cost is €100 per team of four (any combination). Prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd and Best Mixed Team and Best Ladies Team.
To book a team, enquiries or to sponsor a Tee (€50) please contact Tom on 087 2834207 or Ruth in the Golf Shop on 074 9121150.
