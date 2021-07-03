Finn Harps defender Stephen Folan forced to retire from football

Stephen Folan in action for Finn Harps against Waterford's Michael O'Connor last season

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Finn Harps defender has made the decision to retire from football.

The Galway native joined the Ballybofey club in July of last year from South Melbourne FC. He played a major role in the club’s bid to beat the drop, starting 15 games and chipping in with two goals.

Beforehand, the 29-year-old was on the books of Newcastle United, Limerick, Sligo Rovers, Cork City, Galway United and Dundalk.

However, a succession of injuries means he’s made the decision to step aside, as he tweeted:

