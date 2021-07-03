Finn Harps defender Stephen Folan forced to retire from football

Stephen Folan in action for Finn Harps against Waterford's Michael O'Connor last season
Finn Harps defender has made the decision to retire from football.
The Galway native joined the Ballybofey club in July of last year from South Melbourne FC. He played a major role in the club’s bid to beat the drop, starting 15 games and chipping in with two goals.
Beforehand, the 29-year-old was on the books of Newcastle United, Limerick, Sligo Rovers, Cork City, Galway United and Dundalk.
However, a succession of injuries means he’s made the decision to step aside, as he tweeted:
I have decided to call time on my playing career due to injury, I want to thank @FinnHarpsFC for all they have done for me to date, a fantastic club with even better people, I loved every minute of playing in the league of Ireland for all the clubs I played for it was an honour— Stephen folan (@StephenFolan) July 3, 2021
