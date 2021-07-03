Ardara show plenty of energy as they get first league win against Gaoth Dobhair

Ardara got a first league win with a spirited display against Gaoth Dobhair in Pearse Park.

Ardara 1-12

Gaoth Dobhair 0-12

Gaoth Dobhair had huge claims for penalty in their final play when Eamonn Collum seemed to be impeded and manager Kevin Cassidy, acting as a second half umpire, was none too pleased.

But overall Ardara were always a step ahead and probably should have had a more comfortable win if they had taken their chances.

Ardara had the advantage of a stiff breeze in the opening half and they took full advantage with a strong running attacking display.

They had the scoreboard operator busy in the opening four minutes, firing over 1-2. Tomas Boyle set them on their way on 15 seconds and Matthew Sweeney doubled the lead before the latter set John Ross Molloy on his way and he fired to the net.

Indeed, Ardara had the Gaoth Dobhair defence in big trouble in the opening half with their direct running and possibly should have had at least one more goal.

Gary McFadden came forward from full back to get Gaoth Dobhair on the board but points from Daryll Maguire Kevin Whyte and Joe Melly (emulating McFadden) had Ardara 1-5 to 0-1 ahead at the water break.

Cian Mulligan and Eamonn Collum (free) hit two quick points on the resumption but Robbie Adair and Matthew Sweeney hit back for Ardara while Ethan Harkin and Daryll Maguire traded scores to leave it Ardara 1-8, Gaoth Dobhair 0-4 at half-time.

Gaoth Dobhair would cut the lead with points from Ethan Harkin and Naoise Ó Baoill but two quickfire Paul Walsh points restored the advantage.

However by the water break Gaoth Dobhair had cut the lead to two points through Harkin, Eamonn Collum, Sean Doherty and Michael Carroll.

Paul Walsh converted a '45' after an Ardara goal chance was saved but Harkin replied for the visitors.

In a tense final ten minutes Paul Walsh was wide from a free but then got on the end of a great move the length of the field to fist over.

Then came the big claim for a penalty as Ardara held on for a famous victory.

Scorers - Ardara: Paul Walsh 0-4,f,'45'; John Ross Molloy 1-0; Matthew Sweeney, Daryll Maguire 0-2 each; Joe Melly, Robbie Adair, Kevin White, Tomas Boyle 0-1 each.

Gaoth Dobhair: Ethan Harkin 0-4,3f; Eamonn Collum 0-3,2f; Gary McFadden, Cian Mulligan, Michael Carroll, Naoise Ó Baoill, Sean Doherty 0-1 each.

ARDARA: Paddy Gallagher; Tony Harkin, Joe Melly, Shane Whyte; Matthew Sweeney, Conor Classon, Danny Walsh; John Ross Molloy, Robbie Adair; Daryll Maguire, Lorcan O'Donnell, Paul Walsh; Kevin Whyte, Tomas Boyle, Nicholas Maguire.

Subs: Paul Watters for D Maguire; Johnny Sweeney for T Boyle.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Cian McEntee, Gary McFadden, Ryan Kelly; Cian Mulligan, Eamon McGee, Niall Friel; Peter McGee, Michael Carroll; James Boyle, Ethan Harkin, Naoise Ó Baoill; Sean Doherty, Eamonn Collum, Cathal Gillespie.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)