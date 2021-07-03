St Mary's Convoy and Glenfin can't be separated

Joe McGill was on form for St Mary's with 2-3 against Glenfin

St Mary’s, Convoy and Glenfin shared the points in a cracking Division Two League contest in Convoy this evening.

St Mary’s 2-7
Glenfin 0-13

The locals led by a point 1-5 to 0-7 at half-time. Joe McGill scored the goal - a fisted effort from a Paddy Dolan sideline four minutes into the game. The rangy corner forward who roved out around midfield with great effect also kicked three points, one from play.

In the first half, Gerard Ward posted 0-4 - all from placed balls and 0-10 in all - to keep the men from the Gaeltacht Lár outfit in the contest at the halfway stage.

Gerard Ward and Odhran McGlynn edged Glenfin ahead on the resumption before Paddy Dolan and Conor McDermott, with a fine strike, responded for the locals. St Mary’s were ahead once again, by the minimum at the second water-break, 1-7 to 0-9.

But with St Mary’s down to 14, after Bryan McNamee picked up a second yellow it looked like Gerard Ward had kicked Glenfin for home when Mark McGinty’s men went two up again with under ten minutes remaining.

Lady luck shone on the locals with five minutes to go when a Joe McGill 45 metre free slipped through a defenders hands for a second St Mary’s goal. And a two points, 2-7 to 0-11 lead for the locals. But in a frantic finish, Ward landed two late frees to tie up the contest for the last time.

St Mary’s, Convoy: Liam Mailey; Matthew McGonagle, John A Kee, Mark Patton; Bryan McNamee, John Doherty, Conor McDermott (0-1); Liam Mailey (0-1), Liam Toye; Anthony Browne, Paddy Dolan (0-1), Sean Blake; Ciaran Dolan (0-1), Peter Blake, Joe McGill (2-3, 2f). Subs: Benny Bonner for C Dolan, h/t; Paul O’Leary for J A Kee and Liam Prunty for M Patton.

Glenfin: Andrew Walsh; Martin O’Donnell, Ross Marley, Shane McGinty; Gary Dorrian, Daniel McGlynn, Conor Ward; Stephen Ward, Stephen Carr; Odhran McGlynn(0-1), Jason Morrow, Aaron McGlynn; Ronan Carlin, Gerard Ward (0-10, 10f), Ciaran Brady (0-2). Sub: Darren Marley for O McGlynn.

Referee: Greg McGrory (Four Masters)

