Emma Doherty scores eight as Donegal Women’s League hammer Bohemians

The Donegal Women’s League team who lined out today in Letterkenny. Photo Stephen Doherty
Emma Doherty on fire as Donegal Women’s League hammer Bohemians in the U17 National Women’s League at Leckview Park.
Donegal Women’s League 12-0 Bohemians FC
Doherty grabbed no less than eight goals as her side coasted to victory. Kerri Loughrey, Siobhan Cameron, Codie Walsh and Megan McLaughlin also scored. They travel to Galway next weekend.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.