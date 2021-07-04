Letterkenny Gaels ladies make return to competitive action

The Letterkenny Gaels ladies team who took on Robert Emmets today
Letterkenny Gaels Ladies Football team travelled to Castlefinn this morning to take on Robert Emmetts in the opening game of their league campaign.
This was a great day for the club as it was the first ladies team in five years to take part in all county competition.
However it was the hosts who claimed victory over a young and developing Gaels side who are still finding their feet in senior competitive action.
