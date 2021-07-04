Kilcar make light work of Glenswilly

Kilcar romped to a runaway league win over a weakened Glenswilly at Pairc Naomh Columba this afternoon.

Glenswilly 0-11

Kilcar 2-25

The ageless Michael Hegarty just before half-time and Gary Molloy late on hit the goals for the winners.

Team captain Matthew McClean was in sparkling form in the first half and top scored for the men from Towney. The stylish centre forward posted 0-11, with a mix of scores from play and frees.

Shane McDevitt who is Glenswilly’s leading scorer this season so far carried the only real threat up front, in the opening half hour.

Former championship winning captain Gary ‘Copper’ McFadden who started his first game after missing all of last season following cruciate surgery did come into the game in the second period.

McDevitt ended the tie with a personal tally of five points and McFadden nailed four good scores. With Mark McHugh and Ciaran McGinley pulling all the strings in the middle of the field and McClean and Jason Campbell in the half-forward line and Hegarty making the moves up front this game was put to bed early.

Kilcar led 1-15 to 0-3 at half-time after a lightning start and they had ten points on the board inside the opening 20 minutes and before McDevitt opened the Glenswilly account.

In all, Kilcar had 11 different scorers over the 60+plus minutes. And though McFadden and company did up their game after the break, the winners still outscored them 1-10 to 0-8. Molloy’s goal with his first touch after being introduced on 60 minutes was the icing on a big win.

Glenswilly: Philip O’Donnell; Oisin McDaid, Ruairi Crawford, Shane McDaid; Sean Collum, Mark McAteer, Jake Kelly; Lee Crearand, Leon Kelly; Sean Wogan, Gary McFadden (0-4,2f), Gary Shields; Ryan Diver, Christopher McMonagle, Shane McDevitt (0-5,3f). Subs: Nathan Hannon for G Shields (h/t); Brian Marley for O McDaid (49); Shaun Gallagher for S McDaid and Paddy Diver for S Wogan (57).

Kilcar: Kevin Campbell; Eoin Love, Pauric Carr, Daniel Lyons; Ryan O’Donnell (0-3), Conor McShane, Oran Doogan (0-1); Mark McHugh (0-3,1f), Ciaran McGinley (0-1); Jason Campbell (0-1), Matthew McClean (0-11,6f), Eoin Cormack (0-1); Michael Hegarty (1-2), Dara O’Donnell (0-1), Padraig McShane. Subs: Padraig Love (0-1) for M McHugh (39); Gary Molloy (1-0) for M Hegarty and Christopher Cunningham for D Lyons (55); Daniel Lyons for C McShane (60).

Referee: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhanada).