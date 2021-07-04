St Eunan’s leave it late to put Cloughaneely to bed

St Eunan’s leave it late to put Cloughaneely to bed

The St Eunan's team who defeated Cloughaneely in Letterkenny today

St Eunan’s are three from four in Division 1, although their win over Cloughaneely looked more comfortable on the scoreboard than it was on the field.

St Eunan’s 0-18
Cloughaneely 1-7

The home team were two up, 0-12 to 1-7, with five to play before they surged into a more comfortable lead with David Boyle landing four late points to deflate Michael Lynch’s team with Cian McFadden having been black-carded.

A goal on 20 minutes from Blake McGarvey gave a chance for an upset. However, St Eunan’s had good showings from the likes of Eoin McGeehin, who scored five points in all, and Boyle finished the day with seven.

The visitors failed to score in the opening quarter and were 0-4 to 0-0 down at the water-break and lost Darren McGeever with a hand injury, their latest in a succession of absentees. However, when Conor Coyle got their first score and goal from McGarvey from Ciaran McGeady’s assist meant it was suddenly all square. And by the break it was still level at 0-6 for St Eunan’s to 1-3 for Cloughaneely.


When Mark Harley was black-carded and although Cloughaneely continued to carry the fight they were undone late by Rory Kavanagh’s team.

St Eunan’s: Eoin O’Boyle; Michael McGroary, Anthony Gallagher, Peter McEniff (0-2); Eamonn Doherty, Darragh Mulgrew (0-2), Conor Moore; Sean McGettigan, James Kelly; Brian MacIntyre, Cormac Finn, Sean Ryan; David Boyle (0-7, 4f), Eoin McGeehin (0-5, 3f), Ronan McGeehin. Subs: Peter Devine for Ryan (30), Caolan Ward (0-1) for Finn (35), Ciaran Moore for Kelly (42), Cian McMonagle for MacIntyre (53), Dylan Doogan (0-1) for McGroary (60).

Cloughaneely: Shaun McClafferty; Michael Fitzgerald, Mark Harley, Cian McFadden; Conor Coyle (0-3, 2f), Lee O’Brien, Ciaran McGeady; Darren McGeever, Ciaran Scanlon; Cillian Gallagher, John Fitzgerald (0-2), Aidan Doohan; Blake McGarvey (1-2), Shaun Maguire, Ciaran McFadden. Subs: Noel Sweeney for McGeever (6), Declan McGarvey for Scanlon (47), Darren Ferry for Maguire (55), Ciaran Coll for McGeady (55).

Referee: Enda McFeely (St Mary’s, Convoy).

