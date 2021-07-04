MacCumhaill's turn the corner against Downings

Seán MacCumhaills put an end to their bad run of late with a much needed win over the visitors on Sunday afternoon.

MacCumhaill’s 1-13

Downings 0-7

Conditions were tricky after a heavy deluge of rain fell before throw in and the weather and indeed game, was very close in the opening exchanges.

MacCumhaills opened from play with a point from Jamie Keegan and Downings went into the lead with scores from Ronan Gallagher, free, and two other placed balls from Kyle McFadden but MacCumhaills, who did look dangerous in front of goal but just failing to convert the final ball had an effort from Marty O’Reilly come back out of the post.

Scoring chances were few and far between in the run up to the water break with Luke Gavigan finely converting from far out to put a point between the sides.

Both sides traded points after the water break from an O’Leary dead ball and McFadden point from play. The home side finished the half much stronger with points from Chad McSorley, a mark from O’Leary and a superbly finished goal from Carl Dunnion just two mins from the interval to send the home side in four points up, 1-5 to 0-4.

The home side dominated the second half from the throw-in with Keegan pointing over after a nice run of play and O’Leary, free, and Marty O’Reilly charged on goal concluding with a point. Downings opened their account with a McFadden point from play but saw a goal chance and two scoreable frees elude them.

MacCumhaills upped the ante in the next passage of play with some exquisite interlink play landing two fine scores from Gary Wilson and Gavigan. The home side also had two goal chances but couldn’t hit the back of the net. At the other end, Eoin Gallen had to be alert to snuff out an effort on goal.

MacCumhaills were reduced to 14 men when McSorley was black carded in dubious circumstances much to the ire of the home support. Downings final three scores of the game came from placed balls but the home side would go on to close the game out with points from Gavin Gallagher and Padhraic Patton and Steven Mulligan.

MacCumhaill’s: Eoin Gallen; Cian Mulligan, Ronan McMenamin, Chris Gallagher; Chad McSorley (0-1), Gavin Gallagher (0-1), Adam Lynch; Luke Gavigan (0-2), Ryan Duffy; Gary Wilson (0-1), Martin O’Reilly (0-1), Carl Dunnion (1-0); Jamie Keegan (0-2), Darren O’Leary (0-3, 3f), Steven O’Reilly. Subs: Steven Mulligan (0-1) for Gallagher, Padhraic Patton (0.1) for Dunnion, Joe Boyle for Lynch, Aaron Kelly for Duffy

Downings: John McGroddy; Tiarnan McBride, David Hay, Hugo Davis; Aodh McBride, Ben McNutt, James Lee McBride; Ronan Gallagher (0-1), Padraig McGinty; Oisin Boyce, Dale McFadden, Shane Boyce; Kevin Doherty, Keelan McGroddy, Kyle McFadden (0-6, 4f). Subs: Ross Cullen for Davis, Gary McClafferty for JL McBride