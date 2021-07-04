Malin strike early to overcome plucky Naomh Brid in Trummon

Malin kept their promotion hopes on track with victory in Trummon over bottom side Naomh Brid in this Division 3 encounter.

Naomh Brid 0-13

Malin 1-13



That was the scoreline which the referee recorded while this reporter and the Malin faithful in the stands had their side one point less.

It could have mattered as Naomh Brid pushed for a late goal but despite plenty of possession, they just couldn't bridge the gap in difficult closing thunder and lightning conditions.

Malin had a whirlwind start with a point from a Sean O'Neill free on two minutes and 30 seconds later Josh Conlon worked a one-two to lash to the Naomh Brid net.

Darragh Brogan got Naomh Brid off the mark on four minutes with a good long range effort.

Benny McLaughlin cancelled that score but Naomh Brid got their mojo with four unanswered points from Geroid Gallagher, Callum Gallagher (free and '45') and Tommy Gallagher with an impressive effort with his left.

After the water break the Fildaras Benny and Christy added to the Malin tally but two Naomh Brid frees from Callum Gallagher and Ryan Brogan left it all square again on 24 minutes.

Naomh Brid had two chances as the rain came down but they were from distance for Callum Gallagher while at the other end Christy McLaughlin closed out the half with two points, one from play and the other from a '45'.

Half-time: Naomh Brid 0-7, Malin 1-6.

Malin 'keeper Daniel Mullarkey brought off his first big save four minutes into the second half, denying Gary McCafferty. Christy McLaughlin added to the Malin tally but Naomh Brid were back level by the 44th minute with points from Darragh Brogan (free), Gary McCafferty and Eoin Quinn.

Mullarkey denied Gary McCafferty a point taking the ball at the crossbar and Benny McLaughlin had the visitors a point ahead at the second half water break.

Then just after that break with another downpour in Trummon, Malin closed out the game with four points in five minutes from Josh Conlon (2), Benny McLaughlin and Conor O'Neill.

Naomh Brid staged a late rally despite being down to 14 with Richard Walsh black carded. Shane Walsh had an effort saved by Mullarkey and late points from Callum Gallagher, Eoin Rush and Eoin Quinn were not enough to turn the tables.

NAOMH BRID: Padraig McDaid; Richard Walsh, Sean Gormley, Eoin McGarrigle; Gary McCafferty (0-1), John Paul Langan, Eoin Quinn (0-2); Tommy Gallagher (0-1), Gearoid Gallagher (0-1); Callum Gallagher (0-4,2'45s',2f), Liam Duffy, Ryan Brogan (0-1,f); John McNulty, Darragh Brogan (0-2,1f), Declan McCafferty. Subs: Shane Walsh for D McCafferty 52; Eoin Rush (0-1) for McNulty 54; Kevin Timoney for G Gallagher (60+1)

MALIN: Daniel Mullarkey; Ciaran McColgan, Damien Harkin, Adam McGonigle; Dara McGeoghan, Conor McColgan, Oisin McGonigle; John Gerard McLaughlin, Christopher McLaughlin (0-4,f,'45'); Conor McGeoghan, Sean O'Neill (0-1,f), Conor O'Neill (0-1); Josh Conlon (1-2), Benny McLaughlin (0-4), Gary Farren. Subs: Stephen and Paul McLaughlin for C McGeoghan and S O'Neill 42.

REFEREE: Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba)