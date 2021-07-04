Aodh Ruadh do enough in opening half to get narrow victory in Dungloe

Aodh Ruadh do enough in opening half to get narrow victory in Dungloe

Aodh Ruadh were made fight all the way for their fourth win on the trot in Rosses Park, Dungloe.

Dungloe 0-7
Aodh Ruadh 0-9


The Ballyshannon side did the hard work in the opening half as they led by 0-6 to 0-2 at the break. Daniel Ward and Oisin Bonner got the home side's points in the first half.
Aodh Ruadh had five different scorers in the opening half with their younger brigade Kyle Murray and Cian Rooney getting on the scoreboard.
However, they were made fight to hold that lead as Dungloe came back in the second half to leave just two in it at the end. Indeed, it was a familiar story for the home side who failed to take all of their chances.
The win leaves Aodh Ruadh clear at the top of the table on full points with Milford and Termon must a point adrift in joint second.

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers; Jack Scally, Mark Curran, Aaron Ward; Christy Greene, Conor O'Donnell, Barry Curran; Matthew Ward, Ryan Connors (0-1); Dylan Sweeney, Daniel Ward (0-2,1f), Dara Gallagher; Oisin Bonner (0-2), Sean McGee (0-2), Gerard Walsh. Subs: Chris Boyle for D Sweeney; James McCole for Scally; Luke Neely for R Connors; David McCarron for D Gallagher.


AODH RUADH: Carl O'Brien; Jason Granaghan, Colm Kelly, Conor Patton; Michael McKenna, Eddie Lynch, Kyle Murray (0-2); Eamonn McGrath (0-1), Johnny Gethins; Diarmaid McInerney (0-1), Philip Patton (0-3,2f), Niall Murray; Nathan Boyle, Darren Drummond, Cian Rooney (0-2,1f). Subs: Shane Gillespie for N Murray; Donagh McIntyre for McInerney.


REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)

