DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from clubs around the county

Naomh Brid

Lotto: This week's numbers are 02, 03, 20, 21, 24. There were no winners of this weeks jackpot. Next week's jackpot is now €5950. Congratulations to our lucky dip winners of €25: Gerard Gallagher, John Lepra, Sophia Lyons, Aaron McGrory. Next weeks draw will take place on Monday evening 8.30pm in the clubhouse.

PS5 raffle: Congratulations to David Mullaney who won the PS5.

Senior: Our senior men’s team lost out to Malin at the weekend at home They are away to Naomh Colmcille on Saturday evening away at 5:30

Reserves: Our reserves put in a great display on Sunday evening and earned a draw with Malin. Malin kicked the levelling score with the very last kick of the game.

Our U17s had great victory on Monday at home to Glenswilly on a score line of 4-20 to 1-5. Training continues at 7:30pm for the U17s/15s on Wednesday night

Our U15s open their season this Friday away to Killybegs at 7:30pm. Training continues at 7:30pm for the U17s/15s on Wednesday night.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: Our weekly club lotto draws recommences on Monday July 12th with a €500 jackpot be be won. Contact your seller or Michael Masterson 086 8095521 or Paul Timoney to bring your account up to date for the coming year.

Fixtures for week

Friday 09/07/21: SRB U15 D1 - Ardara V Four Masters (away) 19:30

SRB U15 D2 - Four Masters V Kilcar (home) 19:30

Saturday 10/07/21: Senior Football - Red Hughs vs Four Masters (away) 17:30

Senior Reserve - Red Hughs vs Four Masters (away) 19:00

Div 5 South - Four Masters vs Dungloe (home) 19:00

Girls U14 - Downings vs Four Masters (away) 13:00

Sunday 11/07/21: Senior Ladies - Four Masters vs Gaoth Dobhair (home) 10:30

Four Masters hurlers had to dig deep to earn a narrow victory over Letterkenny Gaels in Tir Conaill Park on Wednesday evening on scoreline of 2-11 to 1-12

Well done to our senior football team who won their home game on Sunday against Naomh Colmcille in Tir Conaill Park on a scoreline of 2-14 to 1-08

Under 13 Boys Football: Div 1 - Four Masters 2-10, Ardara 3-07

Div 2 - Naomh Columba 3-05, Four Masters 4-08

Our U14 girls played their first league game vs McCumhaills on Saturday in Tir Chonaill. Next up in Downings away next Saturday.

Our U16 Girls kicked off their league with a hard fought away win against Naomh Conaill Ladies, scoreline of 6-8 to 3-14.

Our U12 girls got our league games off to a winning start this evening. We played a physically bigger and stronger Red Hughs team on a wet evening in Tir Chonaill Park and came out on top.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 04/07/2021. Numbers: 1, 3, 12, 21, 22. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Brenda McAteer, Doaghbeg. Next Week’s Jackpot: €4800.

CLUICHÍ NA SEACHTAINE: Déardaoin, 8ú Iúil, U11 Boys Gaeil Fhánada v Na Dúnaibh 6:15, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Dé hAoine, 9ú Iúil, U17 Boys, Gaeil Fhánada v Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh 7:45, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Dé Sathairn, 10ú Iúil, U9s, Gaeil Fhánada v Red Hughs 12:00, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

U14 Girls - Division 2: Seán Mac Cumhaills v Gaeil Fhánada 1:00, Páirc Mhic Cumhaill

All County League - Division 3: Buncrana v Gaeil Fhánada 5:30.

All County League - Division 3 Reserve, Buncrana v Gaeil Fhánada 7:00.

Dé Domhnaigh, 11ú Iúil: Ladies League - Division 2, Ardara v Gaeil Fhánada 10:30, Pearse Memorial Park, Ardara

Dé Luain, 12ú Iúil, U15 Boys - Division 2, Naomh Mhuire Convoy v Gaeil Fhánada 7:00, Convoy

Dé Máirt, 13ú Iúil: U16 Girls - Division 1, Gaeil Fhánada v Ardara 7:00, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Congratulations to Eiméar Gibbons who has been appointed captain of the senior ladies side for 2021.

The mens team went down to Letterkenny Gaels last weekend 2-7 to 1-4. The lads travel to Buncrana next weekend in their next game which will refocus the minds.

The Reserves recorded their first win of the season: Gaeil Fhánada 5:16 Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn 0:16. Team: Dan Kerr, Pauric Clinton, Kevin Mc Elwaine, Joe Blaney, Fergus Friel (0:01), Liam Sweeney, Paul Coyle (0:01), James Kerr (1:03), Brandon Mc Clafferty (0:02), Rudi Feenstra, Patsy Friel (1:01), Eoin Mc Gonigle (0:01), Declan Coyle (0:01), Enda Coll (2:04), Thomas Mc Conigley (0:01). Subs used: Charlie Crerand (1:01), Fergal Friel, Shaun Coyle, Conor Mc Conigley.

The senior ladies had a good win over Killybegs at home on Sunday. Team: Clare Friel (0-1), Tori Gallagher, Michelle Mc Devitt, Méabh Duffy, Michelle Doherty, Niamh Mc Devitt, Siobhan Sweeney, Eiméar Gibbons (0-1), Aoife Gibbons (0-1), Maireád Coll (0-1), Lauren Carr (1-6), Hannah Shiels (1-2), Emma Friel (0-1), Eibhlín Shiels, Aisling Mc Devitt. Subs: Méabh Mc Ateer for Eibhlín Shiels, Leanne Martin for Maireád Coll, Jessica Coll for Aisling Mc Devitt.

The U-14 girls played their first game at home to St Naul's and battled bravely against a stronger Nauls outfit. The management will be happy with the work rate of the players yesterday, and attentions will now turn to their match against Mac Cumhaills next Saturday. Team: Caoimhe Friel, Ava Mc Elwaine, Aisling Duffy, Orlaith Mc Grenaghan, Anna Friel, Chloe Martin, Kaylagh Sweeney, Meabh Sweeney, Erin Carlin, Bláthnaid McAteer, Grace Begley, Clodagh McAteer, Niamh Mc Fadden, Aoibhinn Callaghan, Eva Martin.

The U13 boys travelled to play Glenswilly last Wednesday and while the Glen men had the stronger outfit, Fanad never gave up and battled away to the final whistle. Team: Mark Mc Adoo, Cormac Dunleavy, Eoghan Mc Laughlin, Evan Mc Daid, Dan Martin, Iosaf Mc Ateer, Christian Gibbons, Conor Callaghan, Cillian Gilmour, Oisin Lynch, Jack Dunleavy, Darragh Boyce, Michael Peoples, Tiernan Kerr, Kieran Carr.

Well done to the U12 girls who secured victory in their first league game of the season against St. Eunan’s on Sunday at Portsalon under the threat of thunder & lighting – and indeed lightning could best describe the pace of the game. Team: Natalie Egan, Sarah Peoples, Orlaith Mc Grenaghan (0-01), Erin Carlin, Eva Martin, Katie Mc Laughlin, Grace Begley, Meabh Sweeney (0-02), Sinead Duffy, Caoimhe Kerr, Lilly Gallagher, Aoibheann Callaghan (4-00), Aisling Duffy (3-02). Subs used, Ciara Crossan, Nikita Gibbons, Clodagh Mc Ateer, Mia Carlin, Clodagh Mc Veigh

Three weeks remain until our Cúl Camp, and there are less than 12 places remaining. Runs from Monday July 26 to Friday July 30.

Aodh Ruadh

Football: Aodh Ruadh made it four wins from four after grinding out the victory in Rosses Park against Dungloe, 0-9 to 0-7.

The reserves continued their encouraging start to the season with an eye-catching win over Dungloe, 3-5 to 1-8.

The seniors and reserves are in league action on Saturday against Milford. The senior game throws in at 5.30pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh, followed by the reserve match at 7pm.

The under 17s got a well-deserved if hard-earned 4-8 to 1-13 win in Ardara on Friday evening

The under 13s were in Towney bright and early on Monday evening only to be left kicking their heels for an hour while they waited for a ref. The delay didn't dampen the lads' spirits though, and they put on their best display of the season to run out 5-13 to 1-9 winners. Next up is the visit of Glenties to Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh next Monday at 7.30pm.

Our under 11s play the next round of their Go Games programme on Saturday, away to Ardara. All players should be down in Ardara for 10am with the games throwing in at 10.30am.

Our under 9s enjoyed a successful trip to Manorhamilton on Friday evening with all 33 boys seeing game time over three matches.

Hurling: Aodh Ruadh travelled to O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny last Friday but lost out to a strong home side. Next up are MacCumhaills this weekend with a date and venue to be confirmed.

The under 15s were in Táin Óg action against Coolera Strandhill last week. Our lads put in a battling first half performance to win out in the end. Next up are MacCumhaill's in U-14 league.

Our u13 hurlers were away to Setanta last Thursday evening in the South Donegal League. We were down our regular goalkeeper Finn Doogan, and we wish him a speedy recovery. The boys recorded a big win. The team were out again on Wednesday at home to Grange in the Táin Óg League and away to MacCumhaill's on Thursday the following week in the South Donegal League.

Ladies: St Naul's were unable to field in the intermediate league, so our only adult ladies' fixture of the weekend was in Donegal town where the junior side took on Four Masters. And they recorded their first win. Aodh Ruadh's scorers were Síofra Hughes (1-1), Katie O'Brien (1-1), Katie Gallagher (0-2), Mary Flora Scott (0-2) and Abbie Barrett (0-1). The reserves are in action at home next week against Dungloe in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh at 11.30am.

The under 16s ladies travelled to Glenswilly and recorded a big win

The under 14s got their league off to a winning start against Naomh Conaill in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. This Saturday the girls will be making the trip to tackle Gaoth Dobhair, 1pm.

The under 12s had their first league game last Wednesday against MacCumhaills with 26 players fielding. Next up for the team is away fixture against Red Hugh's, with date and time yet to be confirmed.

U-10 girls will entertain Saint Naul's for a blitz on Tuesday at 6.15pm in Father Tierney Park.

Aodh Ruadh Summer Camp up and running: The camp continues next week 12 to 16th. Sylvester Maguire on 086-0532495.

Condolences: We would like to extend our condolences to the O'Brien family on the passing this morning of Pat O'Brien in Carlow. A native of Ballyshannon, Pat was a former county secretary of Carlow GAA, former secretary of Coiste na nÓg Ceatharlach, former chairman of Carlow camogie and past president of Carlow GAA. He was also club trustee for Carlow Town Hurling Club.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,700. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 16. In the lucky dip cash prizes of €25 went to David Dolan and Mary Anderson. The next draw is for a jackpot of €1,800. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: SENIOR HURLERS.

St Michael's

All County Leagues: Both teams were at home to Naomh Conaill at the Bridge on Sunday last, with both side suffering defeat. The Seniors lost on a scoreline of St. Michael’s 0-10 Naomh Conaill 2-18.

The Reserves were also defeated losing on a scoreline of St. Michael’s 0-13 Naomh Conaill 3-13.

Both teams are away to Ardrara on this Saturday evening with the throw ins at 5.30pm and 7pm,

Club Fixtures

Saturday: U11s Glenfin v St. Michaels 11.00 away

U14 girls: Naomh Columba v St. Michaels 1.00 away.

U15 boys: St. Michaels v Glenswilly 6.00 home.

Seniors: Ardara v St. Michaels 5.30 away

Reserves: Ardara v St.Michaels 7.00 away

Sunday: U9s, St. Michaels v Glenswilly 10.30 home.

Mini Lotto Stands at €10,000: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 1,2,7,10,15,20. The 3 Match 5 Winners were Phonsie Harkin Ballymore, Bernie McGinley Umerafad and John Joe Boyle who won €35 each

Bingo: The winner of the €200 on the 9th Game at the St. Michael’s Online Bingo on Sunday night last was Teresa McLaughlin, the €30 was won by Treasa Toye, the €100 on Game 5 was won by Margaret Ferry, the €30 was shared by Margaret Doherty and Mary McGettigan.

Well Done to Carlos O’Reilly and Oisin Cannon who were part of the Donegal Under 20 Team that defeated Armagh on Friday evening last.

Good luck to the lads and the rest of the Donegal Team and Management in their quarter final on this Friday evening the 9th July.

Good luck to Michael Langan and all the Donegal Team and Management who face Derry in the Ulster Quarter Final on Sundayin Macumhaill Park in Ballybofey.

St Naul's

Slotto: St Nauls Club Slotto draw results from 4/07/2021. The numbers drawn were 4 5 7 3 1 2 6. There was no winner of this week's jackpot of €1580 . The Consolation prize of €80 goes to John Mc Dermott, Glencoagh.

Underage: U9s had a great morning of football when they travelled to Pettigo on Saturday morning.

U11s host Naomh Conaill this Saturday at 11.30am

U13s had a bye last week but host Naomh Mhuire this evening Monday at 7.30pm

U15s get up and going this Friday at 7.30pm when they host Realt Na Meara.

U17s had a great victory over Naomh Ultan on Friday evening. They are at home to Naomh Columba tomorrow Tuesday evening at 8.15pm.

Ladies: Under 16 are home to Buncrana Tuesday evening at 7pm.

Under 14 arehome toTermonon Saturday at 1pm.

Senior ladies are home to Glenswilly Sunday 10.30am.

Good luck to Catherine Campbell and Caoilfhinn Deely who are part of the Donegal minor team that play Derry on Wednesday night in Glenfin

Seniors: Unfortunately both seniors and Reserves had no luck against Milford on Saturday evening.

Seniors now play McCumhaills in Mountcharles at 6 pm with reserves playing at 7.30 pm

Killybegs

Fixtures: Senior Men Div 1 League. Away v Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Saturday 10th July 5:30pm

Senior Development Div 1 League, Away v Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Saturday 10th July 7:00pm

Senior Ladies, Home v Naomh Mhuire, Sunday 11th July 10:30am

U17 Boys Div 2 League, Home v Naomh Mhuire, Tuesday 6th July 7:30pm

U15 Boys Div 1 League, Home v Naomh Brid, Friday 9th July 7:30pm

U11 Boys & Girls, Away V Naomh Ultan, Saturday 10th July

U13 Boys, Home V Naomh Ultan, Monday 12th July 7:30pm

Results: Senior Men Div 1 League, Killybegs v Bundoran. Game postponed

Senior Development Div 1 League, Killybegs v Bundoran. Game postponed

Senior Ladies: Fanad Gael 2-13 Killybegs 0-06

U17 Boys: Killybegs 1-08 Naomh Columba 0-09

U16 Girls​: Killybegs 3-08 Bundoran 3-08

U14 Girls where defeated v Carndonagh

Good luck to Hugh , Eoghan Ban, Jack, all the Donegal Senior team & management in the Ulster Senior Championship Quater Final on Sunday 11th 4:00pm in Pairc MacCumhaill.

Online Bingo: A big thanks to everyone who played our online Bingo this evening & we look forward in seeing you all again next week and please spread the word. Weekly prizes totaling €1,500.

You can also buy your book in store (cash sales only). These are available in Curran's Londis from Wednesday morning until 11am Monday (or while stocks last!). We recommend buying your books EARLY as we have sold out in previous weeks!

Kilotto numbers 2,15,21,23. No Winner. Next week Jackpot €820. Consolation prize winner Eamon Gallagher, Gallagher Bros.

Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO: Next zoom bingo takes place Thursday 8th of July at a later time of 9pm.Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Bingo Facebook page until 4pm Thursday

Tá an Snowball €5480 ar 45 uimhireacha no níos lú agus €1070 sa Phóta Óir fa Choinne an Joker. Go raibh maith agat as do chuid tacaiochta.

CÚL CAMPS: We are delighted to announce we will be running Cúl Camps this August. It will run from Monday 9th August until Friday 13th August. The registration for this camp is live now (Link below) https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

LOTTO: Our lotto is back in action and can now be played online via Clubforce.com or envelopes will be available in local business. June 30th 2021 €6,600, Uimhreacha 6-19-24-29. Duaiseanna Aitheantais: €50 Padraig O’Fatharta; €30 Pauline Ellis; €20 Mary B Ellis; €20 Dermot McGinley; €20 Brid Byrne. Lotto na seachaine seo chugainn 7th July 2021 €6700

RESULTS - The senior men were unlucky at the weekend with a narrow loss to Termon

Our reserves were unsuccessful on Saturday evening against Termon in the league

Senior Ladies: Well done to our senior ladies who defeated Kilcar on Sunday morning with a score line of 0-17 to 2-8

Hard luck to the minors who lost out to Killybegs on Friday evening

Hard luck to the u13 boys who lost by a single point to Naomh Mhuire

FIXTURES

Senior men: Division 2 Marley Travel, Glenfin (H) v Naomh Columba (A), Saturday 10th of July 7pm

Reserves, Division 2B Marley Travel: Glenfin (H) v Naomh Columba (A), Saturday 10th of July, 5:30pm

Senior ladies, Division 3 League: Naomh Columba (H) v Red Hughs, Sunday 11th of July, 10:30am

U16 Girls, Division 2 League: Letterkenny Gaels (H) v Naomh Columba (A), Tuesday 13th of July, 7pm

U14 Girls, Division 3 League: Naomh Columba (H) v St Michaels (A), Saturday 10th of July, 1pm

U11s: SRB Group 2, Naomh Columba (H) v Na Rossa (A), Saturday 10th of July, 11:30am

St. Eunan’s

The Brian Mc Cormick Sports All-County League continued at the weekend when Cloich Cheann Fhaola came to O’Donnell Park on Sunday. The Senior A men secured their third win from four, with a score line of 0-18 to 1-7. David Boyle landing 4 late points.

The Reserve/Division 1B also saw another win over the men from Gortahork and Falcarragh. They won with a score line of 2-9 to 2-5. They both will travel to Kilcar this weekend.

The Division 4 team battled it out against Pettigo on Saturday. They finished level with a score line of 1-10 to 2-07. Patrick Tobin and Oisin Purdy with the goals. Peadar Mc Geehin had a late point to make it level. Well done to Peter and Adrain and the team.

Well done to Donegal u20s who secured a great win over Armagh on Friday evening. Well done to Kieran, Padraig, Eoin, Shane and Ciaran.

The Senior Hurlers continued their unbeaten league run with an excellent win over Aodh Ruadh in O’Donnell Park at the weekend. With both teams missing a few regulars, it was the Black and Amber men who came on top with a score line of 2-19 to 0-6. Goals were by Paul O’Donnell and Matt Ahern.

The u17 hurlers had an excellent win away in Burt on Thursday night. The minor camogie team lost by the slimmest of margins away in Burt on Monday night.

Camogie training will take place for U12/13 on Tuesday 6pm and Friday 6.30, U14 is on Monday at 7pm and U16/Minor/Senior takes place on Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm. All new players are welcome to join.

A depleted Ladies senior side hosted Buncrana in Round 3 of the All-County League on Sunday morning and were hoping to make it three wins out of three, in what was a strong start to the campaign. The Ladies won 3-10 to 2-10.

Well done to everyone who contributed to the well-attended and successful Hurling and Camogie Cúl Camp, held in O Donnell Park.

The Century Complex Sunday Morning Academy continues to take place each week for 4–10-year-olds at 11am. The hurling and camogie academy is on every Friday evening 6.30 to 7.30. New players always welcome from u5's to u13's. Helmets & Hurls provided.

Fixtures and times are subject to change-

Wednesday 07/07/21: U13 Div 1 Sean McCumhaills V St Eunan's @ 7.30pm

Thursday 08/07/21: U11 Hurling St Eunan's V Buncrana @ 6.30pm

Friday 09/07/21: Senior Men’s Hurling Carndonagh V St Eunan's @ 7.30pm

Saturday 10/07/21: U14 Girls Burt V St Eunan's @ 1.00pm

Senior Men’s Div 4 St Eunan's V Naomh Muire @ 5.30pm

Senior Mens Div 5 Sean McCumhaills V St Eunan's @ 7.00pm

Senior Mens A Div 1 Kilcar V St Eunan's @ 5.30pm

Senior Mens B Div 1 Kilcar V St Eunan's @ 7:00pm

Sunday 11/07/21: Senior Ladies Football Milford V St Eunan's @ 10.30am

U10 Girls Football St Eunan's V Convoy @TBC

Chill Chartha

Our seniors and Reserves had good wins in Glenswilly on Sunday in round four of the league next up is the visit of St Eunans on Saturday evening with 5:30 and 7pm thrown in times. Our ladies put up a great display but just fell short against Naomh Columba in round three of the league in Towney on Sunday morning they are at home to MacCumahills on Sunday morning in the next round of league fixtures.

Donegal: Best wishes to Paddy, Ryan, Eoin, Andrew and the Donegal team who play Derry in the Ulster Quarter Final on Sunday, well done to Ryan McShane and the Under 20s on their great win over Armagh on Friday evening they now face Tyrone in the Quarter Final this Friday in Omagh best of luck lads.

Underage: Our Under 17s had a good win in Naomh Muire on Friday next up is a home match against Naomh Ultan this Tuesday, our Under 13s were beaten by Dungloe and they also lost to Aodh Ruadh in Towney on Monday. The Under 15s begin their season with a trip to Four Masters on Friday while our Under 11s travel to Naomh Muire on Saturday morning. Our Under 16 girls had a good win over Naomh Brid/Pettigo in their first game of the year last Tuesday well done to them.

Cúl Camps: The club Cul Camp will run from Monday 12th July until Friday 16th July. Registration for this camp is via the Cul Camp website www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie.

Drive in Bingo – Jackpot €8,100: Last Sunday’s winners were: €220 Carmel Ellis €110 Peter Sweeney €70 Rose McFadden, Eithna Diver, John McGuinness, Gracie O’Hara, Evelyn McHugh €50 Lettie Doherty €40 Noreen Boyle agus Margaret McGinley. This Sunday evenings bingo is at 7pm with gates open at 6pm please follow HSE guidelines and the directions of the stewards.

Club Lotto Jackpot now €5,600: Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 1, 3, 21 agus 24. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Margaret Byrne, Cashel €30 Shaun Maloney, Ardara €20 Teresa McBrearty, Keenaghan agus James Carr, Carndonagh.

Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 29th of July are 6-4-1-3-5-8-2-7. Geraldine McGinley matched 4 numbers to win €60. Jackpot for the 6th of July is €3650.00

Well done to the U17 boys who had a great victory over Gweedore at home on Friday night. Final score Glenfin 6-12 Gweedore 2-11. Next fixture TBC

The senior and reserves were away to convoy on Saturday evening. They seniors drew on a score Convoy 2.07- Glenfin 0.13, while the reserves recorded a victory on a score Convoy 1.07 Glenfin 3.11. Both teams are home to Naomh Columba next Saturday the 10th of July.

The ladies had no game this weekend, their next fixture is away to Moville next Sunday the 11th at 10.30am.

Any club member or manager who wants information included in the club notes can send it to seamusward61@gmail.com or text 0872052481

An Tearmainn

Lotto Results 02/07/21. Nos drawn 1, 6, 18, 26. Jackpot €3,. No Winner. Match 3: Four Winners €20 each: Diane Duffy, Burtonport; Tony Gallagher, Termon; Daire Trearty, McElwaines Butchers; S. Duffy, Mandy’s.

Open Draw Winners €10 each: John Gerard McMenamin, Milford, Bingo; Noreen McColgan, Cill An Oir. Next week’s Jackpot €3,700

Congratulations to players Jamie Grant, who was vice captain of the County U20’s last Friday with Termon teammates Caolan Gallagher and Ryan McFadden also on the panel.

Termon continued their unbeaten run in the league on Saturday last, hosting the visitors from Glencolmkille, Naomh Columba at the Burn road.

Termon Reserves recorded their first home victory of the Season against a strong physical Glencolmcille side at the Burn Road on Saturday evening. Final Score 2-12 - 0-8

The junior men/thirds, were not so lucky as the senior men and reserve teams, with a challenging game from visitors from Cloughaneely.

The senior ladies had a home game v Milford on Sunday morning last, with a reduced panel due to injury and county player unavailable. The ladies had a good flowing game coming out on top. Termon 3.13; Milford 1.04. Their next game is a home game this Sunday morning at 10.30am with the visitors from Convoy.

The Junior ladies had no game this week, but travel to Robert Emmetts on Sunday morning, with a throw in of 10.30am.

The minor girls continue to train in advance of their upcoming league in August.

The U16 girls came away from their opening league match in Burt on Tuesday evening last with the points, in a very evenly contested match.

The u14 girls begin their competition this weekend in an away match to St Nauls.

Our U17 boys made it 4 wins from 4 when the defeated Milford on Friday evening in the All County Div 1 game. Full-time Termon 1-14 to Milford 1-05.

The U15 boys played St Eunans at home last week, where the visitors took the points back into town with them.

The Two U13 teams played St Eunans on Wednesday evening last, with some great improvement and skills from our boys.

The 11’s had Mccumhaills as visitors on Saturday morning at the Burn road, with some fantastic skill and play from this group.

The u8/9s had games at home to Mccumhaills and naomh Mhuire , in recent days. Again great to see the improvement and enjoyment these boys are getting each week.

The u8 girls have a challenge match v Milford this Saturday morning at 11.30am at the Burn road.

Academy boys and girls continue training each Saturday morning at the community astro in Kilmacrennan. New boys and girls always welcome to join in, contact Pauric for details 087 052 7890.

A fun filled week of Cúl camp concluded last Friday with 100 children enjoying the week of activities.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 5 Iúil. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná 7 10 14 agus 16. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus cha raibh na trí uimhir ag duine ar bith ach oiread. Tarraingíodh ocht n-ainm as an hata – Eimear Mhic Íomhair, Michelle Nic Fhionlaoich, Máire Ní Cheallaigh, Paidí Mac Giolla Chearra, Jimmy Ó Luodhóg, James Lee Mac Giolla Bhríde,Kyle Mac Pháidín agus Ray Mac Pháidín. Fuair siad €20 an duine.

Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile oíche Luain seo chugainn an 12 Iúil agus €4,500 atá sa phota óir. Imir ar line: bit.ly/NDLotto.

Bingo an chlub ar line, ar siúl achan oíche Shathairn ag 8.30i.n., Duaiseanna móra le bheith bainte.Caithfear an leabhar bingo a cheannacht roimh an 1 a chlog Dé Sathairn.

Bhí na Dúnaibh as baile in éadan Seán Mac Cumhaill tráthnóna Dé Domhnaigh. Bhí buaidh de naoi bpointe ag Seán Mac Cumhaill — 1-13 le 0-7 agus chan iontas ar bith seo mar go bhfuil scaifte de pheileadóirí na nDúnaibh atá gortaithe faoi láthair.

Socruithe do chluichí Faoi-Aois.

Dé hAoine 9 Iúil. 6.00pm Cailíní Faoi –14

Dé Sathairn 10 Iúil: 1.00 pm Cailíní Faoi –14 V Na Ceithre Máistrí.

6.00pm Fir Sóisir : Na Dúnaibh v An Tearmann.

7.30pm Fir Sinsir: Na Dúnaibh v An Tearmann.