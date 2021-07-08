Donegal League to kick-off on August 15 with new-look Brian McCormick Cup

The new Donegal League season will kick off on Sunday, August 15, the league executive has confirmed.

Clubs will see action in a new-look Brian McCormick Sports Cup first, with ties played in an 'area league' basis.

The following weekend, on Saturday, August 21, the first matches will be played in the Downtown Cup which again will be played in an 'area league' format.

The top teams will quality for cup semi-finals in both competitions and these will be played later in the season.

The group matches will be completed before the start of the league season which is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, September 25 and 26.

Details of the arrangements were confirmed by the Executive Committee of the Donegal League. They committee met via Zoom on Tuesday night to finalise details for the new 2021-22 season.

With little or no football played last year due to Covid-19, there is big excitement ahead of the new campaign.

One club who won't be featuring in the league this year is Eany Celtic who have withdrawn. Meanwhile Drumkeen United have confirmed that they won't be fielding a Reserve team.

The Executive have decided that there is now no need for the newly proposed Saturday Division Three and the other clubs who were to be part of it have all been placed within the League's Saturday Division Two.

Saturday Division One will have 12 teams while Saturday Division Two will consist of eleven teams.

As for the Sunday Divisions, the Premier Division and Division Two will have the usual ten teams while Division One will have eleven teams.

Start dates:

The Brian Mc Cormick Cup - Area Leagues - will start on Sunday, August 15.

The Downtown Cup - Area Leagues - will start on Saturday, August 21.

The Donegal League will start on Saturday and Sunday, September 25 and 26.

Dates of fixtures and details of the various divisions will be confirmed by the league on Thursday.