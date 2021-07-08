Narrow defeat for Letterkenny Gaels against Omagh St Enda's

Narrow defeat for Letterkenny Gaels against Omagh St Enda's

Action from Letterkenny Gaels' South Ulster JHL meeting with Omagh St Enda's. Photo by Ray Winters

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Fresh off their first win in senior hurling and narrow defeat by Four Masters, Letterkenny Gaels put in another fine performance in the South Ulster JHL against Omagh St Enda's

Letterkenny Gaels 1-11
Omagh St Enda's 2-11

Omagh St Enda’s travelled up to take on the Gaels in a very even contested game where the Gaels led the game for nearly the entire game, only to lose by a goal in the closing minutes. Big performances by all players but Brian Diver scoring eight points was on fire and put in a big shift tonight as always.

