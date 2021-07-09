'No need to panic just yet' - Ethan Boyle

Finn Harps may have gone six games without a league win, but defender Ethan Boyle doesn’t appear to be panicking just yet.

The Harps man insists the team has enough experience and quality to pull through a run of form which has seen the team drop to 8th in the Premier Division table having picked up just six points from a possible 30 in their last ten games.

“It’s not gone well lately,” Boyle admits.

“But this is what seems to happen to teams when they are really looking for points. At the start of the season, it was so different because we were picking up results and everything seemed to be going for us.

“Over the last number of weeks, it’s been the opposite. We’ve played well in most games but for some reason, we’ve not been rewarded. We know we should be doing better, and hopefully we can start this weekend.”

Adam Foley, left, and Ethan Boyle of Finn Harps celebrate after their win over Derry City back in May Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile



The hope is that Harps can maintain their good recent record against Waterford - a side who they’ve beaten twice in their two league meetings already this season.

The Donegal club’s last win was over Waterford at the RSC back in May. Their win against the same opposition at Finn Park on April 10 was the last time Ollie Horgan’s side have managed a home victory.

“I didn’t realise it was as long,” Boyle said

“That’s a long time - it’s time we changed all that.

“In fairness, Waterford are a good side. They’ve shown real signs of improvement in the last few weeks but we know that if we can play to our strengths and put in the kind of performance that we know we’re capable of, we can win this.”

Changes

The Harps squad has seen a number of changes this week with Tony McNamee and Stephen Folan among those to leave the panel while goalkeeper Gerard Doherty, defender Jordan Mustoe and academy player Sean Kerrigan have been added.

Ethan Boyle and Will Seymore of Harps in action against Longford Town



“Jordan has been in with us training for a few weeks now and Gerard too. They’re good players and will be good additions,” Boyle said.

“Sean Kerrigan looks a great young player and he has joined the first team as well.”

Boyle is not sure if any of the three will be involved for Friday night’s match in which he faces one of his former clubs (although it was Waterford United who gave the Wexford man his senior debut after he signed in 2014).

He spent two years at the RSC before joining Harps. Since then he’s played with Shamrock Rovers and Linfield before he found himself back at Finn Park for the 2021 season.

“I enjoyed my time at Rovers and Linfield too,” he said.

“They’re two big clubs and I got a chance to play with some decent players. We played European football too which was a great experience.”

Still only 24, the defender, who scored his first goal of the season against Derry City last month, still has plenty to offer.

“There’s a long way to go in the season,” he said.

“But we know that it’s vital we pick up a win soon and what better time than this Friday night.”