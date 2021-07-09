Donegal U-20's starting team v Tyrone is named

Rory O'Donnell in possession for Donegal against Armagh last Friday
Donegal manager Gary Duffy has named his team for the Eirgrid Ulster U-20 quarter-final against Tyrone at Healy Park this evening, throw-in 7:30pm.
Last Friday, Donegal overcame Armagh on a 1-17 to 0-9 scoreline in Ballybofey.
Here's the team v Tyrone, as per programme:
