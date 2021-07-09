Determined Donegal hold on to end Tyrone's three-in-a-row Ulster dream

A Daithi Roberts save in injury time helped Donegal over the line and over Tyrone in a dramatic Eirgrid Ulster U-20 quarter-final this evening in Omagh.

Tyrone 1-9

Donegal 1-12

The Red Hands had won each of the last two provincial crowns with their victory over Donegal in last year’s final turning out to be one of the final acts before lockdown.

This evening at Healy Park, with 1700 permitted attendees, there were people who were grateful for the simple things. For Donegal, it was far from simple, though.

Gary Duffy, the Donegal manager, would’ve been delighted to follow up the 1-17 to 0-9 preliminary round win over Armagh with a notable success in Omagh, not traditionally a happy hunting ground for Donegal teams. Monaghan await in the last four, following their 2-9 to 0-11 victory over Derry at Celtic Park.

Looking as comfortable as you can be in such circumstances, Donegal were seven up with 15 to play, a defensive lapse enabled Rory Donnelly to net for Tyrone and thus change the entire atmosphere. Tyrone were alive.

Then, two down at 1-10 to 1-8 with Donegal looking unsteady for the first time, points were traded by Nathan Byrne of Donegal and Tyrone Daniel Fullerton to leave Donegal two in front at 1-11 to 1-9. Tyrone were gnawing their way though the lead like a mouse nibbling cheese.

In a complete kitchen sinker after the 60-minute mark, Tyrone were bombing balls into the Donegal square and one fell to Luke Donnelly, who had scored five frees beforehand, only for Roberts to narrow the angle and make a telling block.

In fact, from the point they went two down in the 51st minute, Tyrone managed just 0-1 from seven shots. Johnny McGroddy, at the other end, sealed a Donegal win that might’ve been more straightforward, although the Tyrone sting in the tail was far from unexpected.

It seemed like an age beforehand that Eoin Dowling had given Donegal the lead with his goal being their first score of the game.

Barring one fantastic catch from Tyrone full-forward Odhran Robinson, plucking overhead before winning a free that Luke Donnelly popped over, Donegal were almost in complete control in the opening quarter, following which they led 1-2 to 0-1.

The goal, when it came, was well crafted and finished, with Dowling drilling past Mark McGale following a flowing move that saw Shane O’Donnell and Ryan McFadden play their part in the build-up. McGroddy’s free and a fine Ryan McFadden score made for the four-point lead at the water-break.

If anything, Donegal might’ve been more in front and when the second quarter took shape it was Tyrone who got their act together, with Robinson in the No14 shirt a real option inside. He helped get his team motoring and by the 24th minute they were back to within two, 1-4 to 0-5 down before Robinson foolishly picked up a black card for a hand-trip.

Donegal were still defending well, getting in a couple of defensive blocks, which lit up the away support at the O’Neill County venue.

Tyrone did breach that defence, though, when Ciaran Bogue strode in three minutes before the break to smash over the crossbar, although Shane O’Donnell settled whatever Donegal nerves there might have been with the last score of the half. Donegal were 1-6 to 0-6 in front at the break.

Eight minutes into the third quarter it took for a score to materialize, which, from a Donegal perspective, was no harm whatsoever. Even better, it came the way of Duffy’s team with Rory O’Donnell the scorer.

And when McGroddy added another when he picked up a loose ball from a McGale punch before two Padraig McGettigan scores - a brilliant point on the turn and then a routine free - put the visitors 1-10 to 0-6 in front at the three-quarter-mark.

The it turned. However, it was Rory O’Donnell’s pass out of defence was seized up on 48 minutes and Tyrone managed to get the goal through Rory Donnelly. From then they got closer than close but it’s Donegal who are in the last four - and that's really all that matters.

Tyrone: Mark McGale; John Rafferty, Lorcán McBride, Cormac Quinn; Neil Kilpatrick, Kevin Barker, Tarlach Quinn; Shea Daly, Oisín McCann (0-1); Ciarán Daly, Rory Donnelly (1-0), Ronan Duffin; Ciaran Bogue (0-1), Odhrán Robinson (0-1), Luke Donnelly (0-5, 5f). Subs: Oran Mulgrew for Daly (37), Michael McGleenan for Duffin (41), Daniel Fullerton (0-1) for Daly (45), Dara Curran for Rafferty (46), Sean O’Donnell for Bogue (57)

Donegal: Daithi Roberts; Caolan McColgan, Jamie Grant, Jack Gallagher; Kieran Tobin, Donal McBride, Richard O’Rourke; Rory O’Donnell (0-1), Ryan McFadden (0-2); Carlos O’Reilly, Shane O’Donnell (0-1), Ryan McShane; Eoin Dowling (1-1), Padraig McGettigan (0-2, 1f), Johnny McGroddy (0-4, 3f). Subs: Ciaran Moore for O’Reilly (half-time), Paul O’Hare for Tobin (46), Ronan Frain and Nathan Byrne (0-1) for S O’Donnell and Dowling (52), Anthony Doherty for McGettigan (60+4)

Referee: James Lewis (Fermanagh).