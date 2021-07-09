Donegal go down fighting against Tyrone 

If there was a bonus for a gallant comeback Donegal would have left O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny tonight with it in the Ulster U-16 championship.

Donegal 4-8

Tyrone 3-15

Instead they departed with nothing as Tyrone emerged four points first round championship winners after getting the fright of their lives in the second half.

Donegal were outplayed and out-thought in the opening 30 minutes as Sorcha Gormley - daughter for former Tyrone star Brian Gormley- and her teammates cut loose.

The Red Hand girls led 3-11 to 1-3 at half-time. Gormley scored two of the goals on her way to a hat-trick and full forward Emilly Maguire raised the other Tyrone green flag.

Donegal were in bad place at half-time 11 points down after Tyrone dominated the first half and led, 2-11 to 1-3, at the interval.

Sorcha Gormley and Emily Maguire netted the goals and Mya Williamson, Aine Sherry, Emma McConroy, Caoimhe McCreesh and Ella McCafferty scored the points for a rampant Tyrone, that penned Donegal in their own half, for long spells.

Abbie McGranaghan struck for the Donegal goal and Tara Geoghegan and Aisling O’Neill kicked the points for the locals.

Liam Skelly made a number of changes at half-time and ran his bench in the second period and Donegal were transformed beyond recognition.

From being flat footed and off the pace in the opening half Donegal played on the front foot and attacked every ball as if their life depended on it, in the second.

And thanks to a second Abbie McGranaghan goal - the first score of the second half and points from the brilliant Katie Dowds, Donegal had cut the Tyrone lead to six points by the second water-break. Tyrone still in front 2-12 to 2-6.

McGranaghan with her third goal and Dowds with another super point trimmed the Tyrone, immediately after the second break for water for a now rampant Donegal. It was now Tyrone’s turn to sweat.

But with Gormley proving apples never fall far from the tree the Red Hand girls reeled off four unanswered points with the clock ticking on the hour mark.

But in a frantic injury time, Lauren McCann just on the field flicked goal number four and McGranaghan followed with a point before Gormley brought down the curtain on an enthralling second half.

Donegal have games to come against Derry next Friday and Antrim one week later.

Donegal: Isla Gallagher; Imogen Diver, Emma Neeson, Orla Molloy; Katie Dowds (0-2), Leah Cunningham, Amy Porter; Eva Gallagher, Iseult Ní Mhathuna; Aisling O’Neill (0-1), Nicole McDaid, Ava Walsh; Abbie McGranaghan (2-1), Tara Geoghegan (0-3), Mary Anne Ward (1-1). Subs: Ulitah Boyle, Aimee O’Shea, Jessica Gallagher, Rhíana McColgan, Holly Roarty, Eva Gallagher, Tara Rose Mahon, Cara O’ Loughlin, Lauren McCann (1-0).

Tyrone: Amelia Coyle; Shauna McCrory, Olivia McGuinness, Morgan McConomy; Caoimhe McCreesh (0-1), Emer McCanny, Kate Rose Muldoon; Nicole Donaghy, Emma McConroy (0-2); Myra Williamson (0-5,2f), Aine Sherry (0-4); Sorcha Gormley (3-1); Aine Grimes, Emily Maguire (1-1), Ella McCafferty (0-1). Subs: Emma Holmes, Erin Harvey, Poppy Fox , Aoibheann Gallagher, Shauna Teague (0-1), Bree McBride.

Referee: Niall Treanor