Setanta show their clout with big win over Dungloe

Action from the meeting of Setanta and Dungloe at the Cross. Photo: Aoife Campbell
Super Setanta gave Dungloe a lesson in a very one-sided affair at the “Cross”.
Setanta 4-26
Dungloe 0-6
The winners were minus their county players and injured young stars like Ruairi Campbell and Oisin Marley.
But instead, Kevin Campbell (1-8), young Dean Harvey (1-8), Josh Cronolly (1-2), Ryan Coyle (0-3) and Richie Kee (1-2) just scored at will. The half-time score was 2-15 to 0-3.
For a badly outgunned Dungloe side, James Hartnett hit 0-2, Odhran McGonagle hit 0-2 and Conor Diver hit 0-2 as well in a comprehensive victory for the county champions.
Setanta are unbeaten and are away to St Eunan’s next week and then at home to Aodh Ruadh.
More News
Fixed charge penalty notices were issued to a number of motorists who were found to be in breach of road traffic legislation
Ethan Boyle and Will Seymore in action for Harps against Waterford FC on Friday night PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.