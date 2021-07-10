Setanta show their clout with big win over Dungloe

Action from the meeting of Setanta and Dungloe at the Cross. Photo: Aoife Campbell

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Super Setanta gave Dungloe a lesson in a very one-sided affair at the “Cross”.

Setanta 4-26
Dungloe 0-6 

The winners were minus their county players and injured young stars like Ruairi Campbell and Oisin Marley. 

But instead, Kevin Campbell (1-8), young Dean Harvey (1-8), Josh Cronolly (1-2), Ryan Coyle (0-3) and Richie Kee (1-2) just scored at will. The half-time score was 2-15 to 0-3. 

For a badly outgunned Dungloe side, James Hartnett hit 0-2, Odhran McGonagle hit 0-2 and Conor Diver hit 0-2 as well in a comprehensive victory for the county champions.

Setanta are unbeaten and are away to St Eunan’s next week and then at home to Aodh Ruadh.

