Exciting tussle between Carndonagh and St Eunan's ends all square

Exciting tussle between Carndonagh and St Eunan's ends all square

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

This was a tremendous tussle between two well-matched teams in a richly entertaining affair in Carndonagh. 

Carndonagh 1-15
St Eunan’s 1-15

St Eunan’s had the better of the opening half and led by 0-6 to 0-2 at the break with free-taker Daire O Maoileidigh their chief scorer. 

But, wind assisted Carn took over on the resumption and levelled matters by the second water break. 

Donal Doherty hit 0-5 from play and was a dominant figure for the home side at midfield. 

Eunan’s hit back with a Matt Ahern goal and a few points to lead by five points with eight minutes to go. 

But then, Ryan Davenport fired home a goal from 20 metres for the home side and Cathal Doherty added a monster point to set up a frenetic finish. 

Carn worked a short free for Darragh McCormick to fire over the leveller to seal a great tussle 

St Eunan’s scorers; Matt Ahern (1-2), Daire Ó Maoiléidigh (0-4), Paul O’Donnell (0-2), Russell Forde (0-2), Eugene Organ (0-2), Thomas Crossan (0-1), Cormac Finn (0-1), Steven Doherty (0-1) 

Carndonagh scorers; Cathal Doherty (0-7), Donal Doherty (0-5), Ryan Davenport (1-0), Darragh McCormick (0-2), Paddy Monagle (0-1) 

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie