Exciting tussle between Carndonagh and St Eunan's ends all square

This was a tremendous tussle between two well-matched teams in a richly entertaining affair in Carndonagh.
Carndonagh 1-15
St Eunan’s 1-15
St Eunan’s had the better of the opening half and led by 0-6 to 0-2 at the break with free-taker Daire O Maoileidigh their chief scorer.
But, wind assisted Carn took over on the resumption and levelled matters by the second water break.
Donal Doherty hit 0-5 from play and was a dominant figure for the home side at midfield.
Eunan’s hit back with a Matt Ahern goal and a few points to lead by five points with eight minutes to go.
But then, Ryan Davenport fired home a goal from 20 metres for the home side and Cathal Doherty added a monster point to set up a frenetic finish.
Carn worked a short free for Darragh McCormick to fire over the leveller to seal a great tussle
St Eunan’s scorers; Matt Ahern (1-2), Daire Ó Maoiléidigh (0-4), Paul O’Donnell (0-2), Russell Forde (0-2), Eugene Organ (0-2), Thomas Crossan (0-1), Cormac Finn (0-1), Steven Doherty (0-1)
Carndonagh scorers; Cathal Doherty (0-7), Donal Doherty (0-5), Ryan Davenport (1-0), Darragh McCormick (0-2), Paddy Monagle (0-1)
More News
Fixed charge penalty notices were issued to a number of motorists who were found to be in breach of road traffic legislation
Ethan Boyle and Will Seymore in action for Harps against Waterford FC on Friday night PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.