Watch Donegal's Nickey Rackard meeting with Leitrim live here

Donegal aim to get their Nickey Rackard campaign back on track this afternoon against Leitrim.
Mickey McCann's team were unfortunate to go down to Mayo in their opening fixture, 2-14 to 0-17, in Letterkenny. Watch the match live here
