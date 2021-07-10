14-man Aodh Ruadh snatch victory in close encounter against Milford

A well-worked point in added time by sharpshooter Philip Patton was enough to give Aodh Ruadh victory in the top of the table clash against Milford in Ballyshannon.

Aodh Ruadh 0-15

Milford 1-11

Cathal McGettigan, who hit six points for the losers and all of their four points in the second half, had a late chance for a leveller but the normally steady freetaker left his effort short.

The sides were deadlocked at half-time at 0-7 each after a very competitive opening half. Milford went four clear at the first half water break, 0-6 to 0-2 with Kane Barrett (2), Cathal McGettigan (2), Christopher Barrett and Ryan McMahon pointing. Darren Drummond and Philip Patton had Aodh Ruadh level at 0-2 each before Milford's purple patch.

Drummond was denied an Aodh Ruadh goal by a great block by two defenders on the line on 14 minutes while just after the water break Carl O'Brien in the home goal made a wonder save to deny Cathal McGettigan.

Aodh Ruadh then took control and points from Nathan Boyle, Niall Murray (2), Johnny Gethins and Boyle again had them one ahead before Ryan McMahon closed out the half with the equaliser.

Three points in quick succession from Darren Drummond and Philip Patton (2) had Aodh Ruadh back in control at the start of the second half but Milford struck for a goal when Darragh Black got his finger tips to a high ball to find the net.

Again Aodh Ruadh went three clear through Diarmaid McInerney and two quick scores from Cian Rooney, but they were dealt a blow when Kyle Murray picked up a second yellow.

Cathal McGettigan and Philip Patton traded scores before a Milford onslaught which saw them level as the game went into added time, all three points from Cathal McGettigan.

But it would be Philip Patton who would seal the win for the home side.

There was a minute's silence before the start in memory of former player Tom Gallagher.

AODH RUADH: Carl O'Brien; Jason Granaghan, Colm Kelly, Michael McKenna; Niall Murray (0-2), Eddie Lynch, Kyle Murray; Conor Patton, Shane Gillespie; Philip Patton (0-5,2f), Shane McGrath, Diarmaid McInerney (0-1); Nathan Boyle (0-2), Darren Drummond (0-2), Cian Rooney (0-2,1f). Subs: Johnny Gethins (0-1) for S Gillespie 15; Senan Rooney for McInerney 47; Ryan Granaghan for C Rooney 58.

MILFORD: Sean Gallagher; Shay Durning, Peter Curran, Dylan Dorrian; James Doyle, TJ Evesson, Gavin Grier; Ryan McMahon (0-2), Eoin O'Donnell; Cathal McGettigan (0-6,1f), Christopher Barrett (0-1), Matthew McLaughlin; Darragh Black (1-0), Kane Barrett (0-2,1f), Tony McNamee. Subs: Conor McHugh for McMahon 38; Martin Doyle for McLaughlin 41; Conor Coll for Durning 46.

REFEREE: Martin Coll (Gaoth Dobhair)