Kilcar lose McClean to red card as St Eunan's prevail in Towney

Andrew McClean - red card for Kilcar
A red card picked up in the 25th minute by Andrew McClean was a big turning point as St Eunan's took the league points in Towney against Kilcar.
Kilcar 0-10
St Eunan's 1-10
St Eunan's hit 1-3 in the final minutes of the opening half to lead by 1-6 to 0-6 at the break and even though Kilcar got back in front early in the second half, the Letterkenny men closed out the game with the final four points.
Kilcar did well until McClean's dismissal with Mark McHugh (2), Cormac Cannon and Oran Doogan points while David Boyle and Eoin McGeehin were on the mark for the visitors.
Matthew McClean made it 0-5 to 0-2 before the St Eunan's blitz with a goal from Ronan McGeehin and points from Brian McIntyre, Peter McEniff and Dillon Doogan to just one in reply from Matthew McClean.
McClean with three frees and one from play by Daniel Lyons put Kilcar a point ahead but that was to be their final score as St Eunan's closed out the game with points from Ronan and Eoin McGeehin and David Boyle frees.
Cormac Finn was black carded late in the game.
KILCAR: Kevin Campbell; Eoin Love, Pauric Carr, Daniel Lyons (0-1); Ryan O'Donnell, Conor McShane, Andrew McClean; Mark McHugh (0-2), Ciaran McGinley; Cormac Cannon (0-1), Matthew McClean (0-5,4f), Oran Doogan (0-1); Michael Hegarty, Darragh O'Donnell, Eoin Cormack. Subs: Barry Shovlin for O Doogan; Mark Sweeney for Cormack.
ST EUNAN'S: Eoin O'Boyle; Conor Moore, Anthony Sweeney, Darragh Toal; Dillon Doogan (0-1), Peter McEniff (0-1), Darragh Mulgrew; Sean McGettigan, Michael McGroary; Brian McIntyre (0-1), Cormac Finn, James Kelly; David Boyle (0-4,2f), Eoin McGeehan (0-2), Ronan McGeehin (1-1). Subs: Peter Devine for Moore; Sean Ryan for Doogan.
REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.