Ardara rue second half wides as St Michael's take home the league points

Andrew Kelly . . . on target for St Michael's
A purple patch for St. Michael's just before half-time coupled with a wayward Ardara in the final quarter decided this game in Pearse Park.
Ardara 0-9
St Michael's 1-13
With Ardara a point to the good, St Michael's hit 1-2 in the final first half minutes to lead 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time and despite having plenty of possession Ardara amassed a big wides tally in the second half, especially in the final quarter.
The St Michael's side fielded under new manager Daniel McLaughlin after Kevin 'Cookie' Gallagher stepped down.
The opening half was very even until the St Michael's blitz in added time. Oisin Cannon, Edward O'Reilly, Hugh O'Donnell and Martin McElhinney points were cancelled by Tony Harkin, Paul Walsh, Lorcan O'Donnell and Tomas Boyle for the home side by the 24th minute.
Paul Walsh put Ardara ahead from a free but points from Brian Creed and Andrew Kelly and a goal by Colin McFadden after a powerful run put the visitors in control at the break.
The first four points of the second half were shared between Andrew Kelly (2) and Tomas Boyle and Paul Walsh. Andrew Kelly and O'Reilly pushed St Michael's clear and while Paul Walsh converted two frees, late points from Colin McFadden and Hugh O'Donnell sealed the win for the visitors.
ARDARA: Patrick Gallagher; Tony Harkin (0-1), Joe Melly, Sean Whyte; Danny Walsh, Conor Classon, Matthew Sweeney; John Ross Molloy, Robbie Adair; Daryll Maguire, Lorcan O'Donnell (0-1), Paul Walsh (0-5,4f); Kevin Whyte, Tomas Boyle (0-2,1f), Nicholas Maguire. Subs: Jack Brennan, Johnny Sweeney, Gareth Concarr, CJ Molloy, Paul Watters.
ST MICHAEL'S: Oisin Cannon (0-1,f); Jamie Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Stephen Doak; Kyle McGarvey, Hugh O'Donnell (0-2), Ruairi Friel; Brian Creed (0-2), Ciaran Kelly; Conan Brennan, Martin McElhinney (0-1), Colin McFadden (1-1); Edward O'Reilly (0-2,1f), Antoin McFadden, Andrew Kelly (0-4,1f). Subs: Michael Cannon, Caolan Toye, Shane Langan, Dara McCarry.
REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.