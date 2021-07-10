Ardara rue second half wides as St Michael's take home the league points

Ardara rue second half wides as St Michael's take home the league points

Andrew Kelly . . . on target for St Michael's

Reporter:

Edward Molloy

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A purple patch for St. Michael's just before half-time coupled with a wayward Ardara in the final quarter decided this game in Pearse Park.

Ardara 0-9
St Michael's 1-13

With Ardara a point to the good, St Michael's hit 1-2 in the final first half minutes to lead 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time and despite having plenty of possession Ardara amassed a big wides tally in the second half, especially in the final quarter.
The St Michael's side fielded under new manager Daniel McLaughlin after Kevin 'Cookie' Gallagher stepped down.
The opening half was very even until the St Michael's blitz in added time. Oisin Cannon, Edward O'Reilly, Hugh O'Donnell and Martin McElhinney points were cancelled by Tony Harkin, Paul Walsh, Lorcan O'Donnell and Tomas Boyle for the home side by the 24th minute.
Paul Walsh put Ardara ahead from a free but points from Brian Creed and Andrew Kelly and a goal by Colin McFadden after a powerful run put the visitors in control at the break.
The first four points of the second half were shared between Andrew Kelly (2) and Tomas Boyle and Paul Walsh. Andrew Kelly and O'Reilly pushed St Michael's clear and while Paul Walsh converted two frees, late points from Colin McFadden and Hugh O'Donnell sealed the win for the visitors.

ARDARA: Patrick Gallagher; Tony Harkin (0-1), Joe Melly, Sean Whyte; Danny Walsh, Conor Classon, Matthew Sweeney; John Ross Molloy, Robbie Adair; Daryll Maguire, Lorcan O'Donnell (0-1), Paul Walsh (0-5,4f); Kevin Whyte, Tomas Boyle (0-2,1f), Nicholas Maguire. Subs: Jack Brennan, Johnny Sweeney, Gareth Concarr, CJ Molloy, Paul Watters.

ST MICHAEL'S: Oisin Cannon (0-1,f); Jamie Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Stephen Doak; Kyle McGarvey, Hugh O'Donnell (0-2), Ruairi Friel; Brian Creed (0-2), Ciaran Kelly; Conan Brennan, Martin McElhinney (0-1), Colin McFadden (1-1); Edward O'Reilly (0-2,1f), Antoin McFadden, Andrew Kelly (0-4,1f). Subs: Michael Cannon, Caolan Toye, Shane Langan, Dara McCarry.

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie