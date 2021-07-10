Gaoth Dobhair edge past Bundoran

Gaoth Dobhair edge past Bundoran

Michael Carroll was on the mark for Gaoth Dobhair

Reporter:

Contributor

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Home side Gaoth Dobhair had to withstand a spirited second half comeback from a gritty Bundoran side to hang on for a one- point victory. 

Gaoth Dobhair 1-17
Bundoran 2-13 

It was all Gaoth Dobhair in the opening half as they eased into a 1-10 to 0-3 half time lead. Their goal came from Sean “Cundy” O’Dochartaigh and Eamon Colm, Naoise O’Baoill, Peter McGee, Cian Mulligan and Micheal Carroll were all on target for points for the winners. 

Gary Clancy was on target for the losers. That lead was extended to 1-13 to 0-4 seven minutes into the second half and it looked bleak for Bundoran. 

But inspired by two goals from Adam McGlone and a Gary Clancy penalty, the Seasiders stormed back in the final quarter to leave the minimum margin between the teams. However, Gaoth Dobhair clung on for a narrow victory. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie