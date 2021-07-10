Gaoth Dobhair edge past Bundoran

Michael Carroll was on the mark for Gaoth Dobhair
Home side Gaoth Dobhair had to withstand a spirited second half comeback from a gritty Bundoran side to hang on for a one- point victory.
Gaoth Dobhair 1-17
Bundoran 2-13
It was all Gaoth Dobhair in the opening half as they eased into a 1-10 to 0-3 half time lead. Their goal came from Sean “Cundy” O’Dochartaigh and Eamon Colm, Naoise O’Baoill, Peter McGee, Cian Mulligan and Micheal Carroll were all on target for points for the winners.
Gary Clancy was on target for the losers. That lead was extended to 1-13 to 0-4 seven minutes into the second half and it looked bleak for Bundoran.
But inspired by two goals from Adam McGlone and a Gary Clancy penalty, the Seasiders stormed back in the final quarter to leave the minimum margin between the teams. However, Gaoth Dobhair clung on for a narrow victory.
