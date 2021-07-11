Glenfin back to winning ways with win over Naomh Columba 

Glenfin back to winning ways with win over Naomh Columba 

Glenfin overcame Naomh Columba on home turf on Saturday

Reporter:

Contributor

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Glenfin got back to winning ways following last weekend’s draw with Convoy to claim full points on Saturday evening against Naomh Columba in Pairc Taoibhoige.

Glenfin 1-13 
Naomh Columba 1-11

Conor Ward scored the Glenfin goal and Aaron Doherty raised the Naomh Columba green flag. Both goals were scored  in the opening half with Doherty finding the net to tie up the game.  just before half-time. 

Level at 1-6 each at the break the second half was evenly contested before the locals pulled away to win by two points. 

Once again Gerard Ward was faultless from frees and ended the game with a personal tally of 0-8, the bulk of them from frees. 

And Aaron Doherty was in fine form again in front of the posts and accounted for 1-8 of his side's total. 

Glenfin: Andrew Walsh;  Martin O’Donnell, John Harkin,  Garry Herron;  Garry Dorrian.   Stephen Carr,  Ross Marley(0-1); Stephen Ward, Jason Morrow (0-1); Odhran McGlynn,  Ciaran Brady, Aaron McGlynn (0-1); Kyle O’Meara, Gerard Ward (0-8,7f),  Daniel McGlynn. Subs: Conor Ward (1-1) for S Ward,  Stephen McGlynn (0-1) for C Brady. 

Naomh Columba: Padraig Byrne;  Phillip McNern,  Michael Maguire, Barry Carr;  Liam Boyle,Fionn Gallagher,Pauric Ward; Lanty Molloy, Kevin McNern;  Ryan McNern,  Aaron Doherty (1-8,6f), Pauric Cunningham;  Ronan Gillespie, Christopher Byrne (0-1)  Declan McGuire (0-2). Subs: Paul Dohert for Liam Boyle, Jamie McNern for M Maguire, Pauric Hegarty for P Cunningham. 

Referee: Aidan McAleer (Naomh Padraig Muff)

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie