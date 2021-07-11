Glenfin back to winning ways with win over Naomh Columba 

Glenfin overcame Naomh Columba on home turf on Saturday
Glenfin got back to winning ways following last weekend’s draw with Convoy to claim full points on Saturday evening against Naomh Columba in Pairc Taoibhoige.
Glenfin 1-13
Naomh Columba 1-11
Conor Ward scored the Glenfin goal and Aaron Doherty raised the Naomh Columba green flag. Both goals were scored in the opening half with Doherty finding the net to tie up the game. just before half-time.
Level at 1-6 each at the break the second half was evenly contested before the locals pulled away to win by two points.
Once again Gerard Ward was faultless from frees and ended the game with a personal tally of 0-8, the bulk of them from frees.
And Aaron Doherty was in fine form again in front of the posts and accounted for 1-8 of his side's total.
Glenfin: Andrew Walsh; Martin O’Donnell, John Harkin, Garry Herron; Garry Dorrian. Stephen Carr, Ross Marley(0-1); Stephen Ward, Jason Morrow (0-1); Odhran McGlynn, Ciaran Brady, Aaron McGlynn (0-1); Kyle O’Meara, Gerard Ward (0-8,7f), Daniel McGlynn. Subs: Conor Ward (1-1) for S Ward, Stephen McGlynn (0-1) for C Brady.
Naomh Columba: Padraig Byrne; Phillip McNern, Michael Maguire, Barry Carr; Liam Boyle,Fionn Gallagher,Pauric Ward; Lanty Molloy, Kevin McNern; Ryan McNern, Aaron Doherty (1-8,6f), Pauric Cunningham; Ronan Gillespie, Christopher Byrne (0-1) Declan McGuire (0-2). Subs: Paul Dohert for Liam Boyle, Jamie McNern for M Maguire, Pauric Hegarty for P Cunningham.
Referee: Aidan McAleer (Naomh Padraig Muff)
