Four Masters come from behind to get draw at Red Hugh's in Division 3

Four Masters Seniors had to dig deep to earn a draw in their away game against Red Hughs on Saturday evening.
Red Hugh's 1-12
Four Masters 0-15
The game was tied at 0-7 each at half time after a disjointed first half of football from both teams. Red Hughs put in a powerful 3rd quarter outscoring the visitors by 1-5 to 0-3 with Calvin Bradley outstanding.
Trailing by five points going into the final quarter, the Four Masters lads finished the game strongly tagging on five points while keeping the home team scoreless. The equalizing point came from Killian Faulkner who showed nerves of steel to strike an outstanding score from wide out on the right hand side of the pitch deep into injury time at the end of the game.
RED HUGH'S: Luke Kelly; Jason Callaghan, Shane McGlinchey, Aaron McGlinchey; Darragh McMenamin, Ryan Kelly, Michael Devine; Tiernan Kelly (0-1), Shane Gallagher; Adam Sweeney, Tim Callaghan (0-2), Jack Bradley; Caolan McClintock (0-1), Calvin Bradley (1-5); Colm Melaugh (0-1). Subs: Odhran Doherty (0-1), Thomas McMenamin (0-1).
FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; Brian Peter Gallagher, Eoghan Corley, Aidan McHugh; Eoin Gorrell, Dylan Kennedy, Brian Fegan (0-01); Leo McHugh (0-3), Patrick Reid; Odhran Quinn, Shay Travers (0-3,3f), Cian Hegarty (0-2); Darren Doherty (0-1), Killian Faulkner (0-2), Sean Meehan (0-2,1f). Subs: Ryan Hegarty (0-1), James McHugh, Conor McDaid, Barry Dunnion.
