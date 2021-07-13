Finn Harps learn FAI Cup first round opponents

Finn Harps will be on the road for the first round of the FAI Cup, after the draw was made in Dublin tonight.
Ollie Horgan's team were second out of the hat, paired away to Fairview Rangers from Limerick on the weekend of July 25.
2020 FAI Junior Cup winners Fairview booked their place in the first round of the Senior Cup by defeating Athenry 4-2 on penalties in their qualifying round tie played at The Fairgreen on Saturday evening.
FAI Cup | First Round Draw— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) July 13, 2021
The complete first round draw is available below
Dates and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course with all matches set to take place the week ending Sunday, July 25 #LOI | #FAICup pic.twitter.com/qvUueAdcWy
More News
A call has been made by a county councillor for log cabins to be built in Letterkenny to house families who have been forced out of their homes because of mica
Chloe McGinty, Parent Support Team Leader, Josephine Meehan and Gertrude Houton, Parent Support Workers.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.