Watch: Georgie Kelly's brace for Bohemians at the Aviva

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round second leg match between Bohemians and Stjarnan
Georgie Kelly struck another brace this evening, as Bohemians progressed in the Uefa Europa Conference League with a 3-0 win over Stjarnan.
The Tooban native opened the scoring on 34 natives against the Icelandic side at the Aviva Stadium before adding a second after the break. Liam Burt made it three on the night to complete a 4-1 aggregate win and set up a tie against F91 Dudelange of Luxembourg. Kelly now has 14 goals in all competitions this season.
CONFERENCE LEAGUE— Football Irlandais (@Footballirlande) July 15, 2021
Les Bohemians menent à la mi-temps gace à l'inevitable Georgie Kelly https://t.co/WlMbCKfda9
Georgie Kelly gets his second of the night to extend Bohemian's lead, he's on fire!— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) July 15, 2021
60' @bfcdublin 2-0 Stjarnan
Sign up | https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/51AI2c33Wj
