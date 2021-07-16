Nine Donegal All-County Football League and Senior Hurling League fixtures postponed

The Donegal CCC (Competitions' Controls Committee) have confirmed that nine games previously publicised as being played this weekend will not now be going ahead.
These include two of tonight’s (Friday) fixtures:
Senior Hurling League: Father Tierney Park, (Round 6), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Carndonagh 19:30,
Division 5 South: Pearse Memorial Park, (Round 4), Ardara V Four Masters 19:30
There are also seven more games called off on Saturday. These are:
Division 2 and 2 B Marley Travel
Sat, 17 Jul, The Burn Road, Termon V St Naul’s 17.30 and 19:00
Division 3 and 3B YesChef Catering
Sat, 17 Jul, Páirc Naomh Brid, Naomh Bríd V Red Hughs 17:30 and 19:00
Sat, 17 Jul, Páirc Tírconaill, Four Masters V Bun Cranncha 17:30 and 19:00
Division 4 McGlynn Catering
Sat, 17 Jul, St Mary’s, Pettigo V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:00
A Donegal CCC statement read: "The number of backlog games is building up all the time. Of necessity, the CCC will now looking at moving the end of the league out by up to two weeks eg by using the August Bank Holiday weekend for catch-u games and moving Rounds 8 and 9 to the weekends beginning 6th and 13th of August. Clubs will be kept informed as soon as decisions are formalised."
