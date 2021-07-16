Nine Donegal All-County Football League and Senior Hurling League fixtures postponed

Nine Donegal All-County Football League and Senior Hurling League fixtures postponed

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

The Donegal CCC (Competitions' Controls Committee)  have confirmed that nine games previously publicised as being played this weekend will not now be going ahead.

These include two of tonight’s (Friday) fixtures:
Senior Hurling League: Father Tierney Park, (Round 6), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Carndonagh 19:30,
Division 5 South: Pearse Memorial Park, (Round 4), Ardara V Four Masters 19:30

There are also seven more games called off on Saturday. These are:

Division 2 and 2 B Marley Travel
Sat, 17 Jul, The Burn Road, Termon V St Naul’s 17.30 and 19:00

Division 3 and 3B YesChef Catering
Sat, 17 Jul, Páirc Naomh Brid, Naomh Bríd V Red Hughs 17:30 and 19:00
Sat, 17 Jul, Páirc Tírconaill, Four Masters V Bun Cranncha 17:30 and 19:00

Division 4 McGlynn Catering
Sat, 17 Jul, St Mary’s, Pettigo V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:00

A Donegal CCC statement read: "The number of backlog games is building up all the time. Of necessity, the CCC will now looking at moving the end of the league out by up to two weeks eg by using the August Bank Holiday weekend for catch-u games and moving Rounds 8 and 9 to the weekends beginning 6th and 13th of August. Clubs will be kept informed as soon as decisions are formalised."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie