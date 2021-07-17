Kilcar take the points on the short trip to Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Fintra

Matthew McClean - 0-6 for Kilcar

Kilcar needed the experience of Michael Hegarty to get over the line in a tight game in Fintra on Friday evening.

KILCAR 0-15
KILLYBEGS 1-9


Killybegs led by 1-7 to 0-9 at half-time, thanks to a goal from Ryan Cunningham.
The return to action of Stephen McBrearty alongside Matthew McClean was part of the reason for the win.


KILLYBEGS: Corey Byrne; Eoin Gallagher, Ciaran Conaghan, Eoin McGing; Michael Callaghan, Jon Ban Gallagher, Ryan Carr; Cillian Gildea, Rory Collier; Ryan Cunningham (1-2,1f), Jack McSharry (0-4,3f), Odhran McGuinness (0-1); Conor Cunningham, Paul Cunningham, Christopher Mulligan (0-2). Subs: Christopher Cunningham for Callaghan; Donal McGuire for O McGuinness; Shaun Gorrell for C Conaghan; David McGuinness for R Carr.


KILCAR: Kevin Campbell; Daniel Lyons, Pauric Carr, Barry McGinley; Ryan O'Donnell (0-1), Barry Shovlin, Eoin Love; Ciaran McGinley, Jason Campbell (0-1); Oran Doogan (0-1), Stephen McBrearty (0-3), Cormac Cannon (0-1); Mark Sweeney (0-2), Matthew McClean (0-6,3f), Darragh O'Donnell. Subs: Michael Hegarty for D O'Donnell, Eoin Cormack for Love.


REFEREEE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)

