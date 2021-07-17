Kilcar take the points on the short trip to Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Fintra

Matthew McClean - 0-6 for Kilcar
Kilcar needed the experience of Michael Hegarty to get over the line in a tight game in Fintra on Friday evening.
KILCAR 0-15
KILLYBEGS 1-9
Killybegs led by 1-7 to 0-9 at half-time, thanks to a goal from Ryan Cunningham.
The return to action of Stephen McBrearty alongside Matthew McClean was part of the reason for the win.
KILLYBEGS: Corey Byrne; Eoin Gallagher, Ciaran Conaghan, Eoin McGing; Michael Callaghan, Jon Ban Gallagher, Ryan Carr; Cillian Gildea, Rory Collier; Ryan Cunningham (1-2,1f), Jack McSharry (0-4,3f), Odhran McGuinness (0-1); Conor Cunningham, Paul Cunningham, Christopher Mulligan (0-2). Subs: Christopher Cunningham for Callaghan; Donal McGuire for O McGuinness; Shaun Gorrell for C Conaghan; David McGuinness for R Carr.
KILCAR: Kevin Campbell; Daniel Lyons, Pauric Carr, Barry McGinley; Ryan O'Donnell (0-1), Barry Shovlin, Eoin Love; Ciaran McGinley, Jason Campbell (0-1); Oran Doogan (0-1), Stephen McBrearty (0-3), Cormac Cannon (0-1); Mark Sweeney (0-2), Matthew McClean (0-6,3f), Darragh O'Donnell. Subs: Michael Hegarty for D O'Donnell, Eoin Cormack for Love.
REFEREEE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.