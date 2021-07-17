Late goal enough to give Cloughaneely the valuable league points in Bundoran

A fisted goal on the stroke of full-time by full-forward John Fitzgerald was enough to give Cloughaneely the league points in Bundoran.

Bundoran 1-13

Cloughaneely 2-11

There was a degree of fortune to the goal as Darren Ferry seemed to be going for a point, which would have drawn his side level at 1-12 each. But it dropped short and Fitzgerald was alert to flick it past Conor Carty.

Bundoran did have chances to get back on terms but could only manage one point from Gary Clancy.

The visitors played with the slight breeze in the opening half and it would have been the home side who would have been the happier at the break, leading 1-5 to 1-4.

Their goal came from midfielder Peter McGonigle, who started and finished the move, but then had to leave the field with a hamstring injury before the break.

Ciaran McFadden got the Cloughaneely goal after a defence splitting run while Blake McGarvey impressed with two points.

Cloughaneely started the second half very strong and three quick points from Mark Harley, John Fitzgerald and Darren Ferry had them ahead, while Conor Carty denied Noel Sweeney with a great save. But either side of the water break, Bundoran hit five unanswered points to go three clear, 1-11 to 1-8.

Darragh Hoey saved another goal effort from Noel Sweeney on 50 minutes as Fitzgerald and two Blake McGarvey points had the sides level once more.

But by that stage Bundoran were down to 14 when Ciaran McCaughey picked up a second yellow with five minutes left.

Gary Clancy edged Bundoran back in front from a free but then came the late goal which sealed the issue.

BUNDORAN: Conor Carty; Adam Gallagher, Oisin Walsh, Brian McHenry; Matthew Duffy, Shane McGowan, Johnny Boyle (0-1); Ciaran McCaughey, Peter McGonigle (1-0); Timmy Govorov (0-1), Alan Russell (0-3), Paul Murphy; Gary Clancy (0-4,3f), Cian McEniff (0-3), Adam McGlone. Subs: Darragh Hoey for McGonigle; Niall Carr for McGlone; Matthew Ward for Murphy.

CLOUGHANEELY: Sean McClafferty; Noel Sweeney, Cian McFadden, Michael Fitzgerald; Ciaran McFadden (1-0), Lee O'Brien, Conor Coyle; Mark Harley (0-1), Ciaran Scanlon; Aidan Doohan, Darren Ferry (0-2), Cillian Gallagher; Shaun Maguire (0-1), John Fitzgerald (1-3,1f), Blake McGarvey (0-4). Subs: John McGarvey for Cillian Gallagher; Martin Maguire for Scanlon.

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)