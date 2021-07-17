Doherty again shines as Naomh Columba secure valuable league points at home

Aaron Doherty hits 1-6 in Naomh Columba win
At last Naomh Columba got reward for the scoring exploits of Aaron Doherty as they took the points at home to Downings.
Naomh Columba 1-18
Downings 0-11
In glorious sunshine the hosts led 1-7 to 0-2 at the break with the goal coming in the 8th minute when a Paul O'Hare shot came back of the post into the waiting arms of Aaron Doherty who buried the gift he received to the net.
In the second half the visitors came into the game with scores from Lorcan Connor and Johnny McGroddy, but home scores came at regular intervals from Paul O Hare, Christopher Byrne, Lanty Molloy and Aaron Doherty while sub Liam Boyle got into the act with a score from the 40 yard line. Downings battled to the end with some good scores from Danny McBride and Padraig McGinty.
NAOMH COLUMBA: Padraig Byrne; Phillip McNern, Barry Carr, Paul Doherty (0-1); Paul O'Hare (0-4), Eric Carr (0-1), Pauric Ward; Kevin McNern Fionn Gallagher; Ryan McNern, Aaron Doherty (1-6,2f), Lanty Molloy (0-2); Declan McGuire (0-1), Christopher Byrne (0-2, 2fm), Ronan Gillespie. Subs Pauric Hegarty for P Doherty, Liam Boyle (0-1) for R Gillespie, David O Donnell for D McGuire, Pauric Cunningham for P O'Hare, Joseph Lyons for B Carr
DOWNINGS: John McGroddy; Max Davis, David Hay, Hugo Davis; Ben McNutt, Danny McBride (0-1), Padraig McGinty (0-1); Ronan Gallagher, Keelan McGroddy (0-1); Oisin Boyce (0-1), Johnny McGroddy (0-2,2f), Shane Boyce; Kevin Doherty, Lorcan Connor (0-3), Kyle McFadden (0-1), Subs: Ethan Cullen (0-1), Paul McGroddy
REFEREE: Mark Brown (Four Masters)
