Dungloe and Glenfin share the spoils

Dylan Sweeney of Dungloe gets away from Glenfin's Ross Marley
Dungloe and Glenfin ended level in this cracking league fixture at a sunbaked Rosses Park on Saturday evening.
Dungloe 2-12
Glenfin 2-12
Barry Curran and Oisin Bonner scored the Dungloe goals and Conor and Gerard Ward found the net for Glenfin. The goals were all scored in the first half. Glenfin had their noses in front at half-time as they led 2-5 to 2-4.
It was point for point in the second half and it took a late Oisin Bonner point to tie the game and earn a share of the points for the locals.
Dungloe: Danny Rodgers (0-3,3f); Jason McBride, Mark Curran, Darren Curran; Chris Boyle, Conor O’Donnell, Barry Curran (1-0); Ryan Connors, Luke Neilly; Dylan Sweeney, Daire Gallagher, Matthew Ward (0-1); Oisin Bonner (1-4,2f), Daniel Ward (0-4,2f), Gerard Walsh. Sub: Shaun McGee for M Ward.
Glenfin: Andrew Walsh; Martin O’Donnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Gary Dorrian, Stephen Carr, Ross Marley; Stephen Ward, Jason Morrow (0-1); Odhran McGlynn(0-3),Ciaran Brady (0-3), Conor Ward (1-0); Kyle O’Meara, Gerard Ward (1-4,), Daniel McGlynn. Subs: Mark McGinty for G Herron, Frank McGlynn for G Dorrian, Stephen McGlynn for K O’Meara, Karl McGlynn (0-1) for C Ward.
Referee: James Connors (St Eunan's)
