St Eunan's defeat Setanta in Senior Hurling League

St Eunan's produced a fine win over Setanta on Friday in Letterkenny. Photo by Aoife Campbell
A power-packed third quarter from an impressive St Eunan’s side swept them past a Setanta outfit who badly missed their county contingent.
St Eunan’s 1-20
Setanta 0-12
Danny Cullen, Declan Coulter, Bernard Lafferty, Gerard Gilmore, Michael Donahue and Mark Callaghan are all stellar performers for the men from the Cross.
The Letterkenny won it relatively well in the end and they were short Conor O’Grady and Sean McVeigh.
But they did have dual stars like Brian McIntyre and ex county panellist Cormac Finn, who hit a vital goal in the first half to bring his team right back into the picture.
Setanta settled swiftly and went into an early lead through pointed frees mainly from marksman Kevin Campbell.
At one stage Setanta had moved into a three-point lead as the home side were slow to settle. But, buoyed by Finn’s clever finish and some well struck points from Daire O’ Maoiléidigh, they clawed their way back to tie matters at 1-7 to 0-10 at the break.
But Eunan’s really upped their game on the resumption, and they steamed clear in the third quarter as their understrength opponents could only manage two more points in the second while rampant Eunan’s tacked on 1-13.
Thomas Crossan and Russell Forde were on target for the winners and Eunan’s pace was causing Setanta problems.
Steven Doherty was outstanding for the winners while Stephen McBride, Kevin Campbell and Justin McBride showed up well for the losers.
