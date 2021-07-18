Naomh Conaill still 100 percent following win over St Eunan's

Eunan Doherty of Naomh Conaill scored a decisive goal for Naomh Conaill against St Eunan's
Six from six from Naomh Conaill, with their latest success coming on the road against St Eunan’s on Saturday.
St Eunan’s 2-6
Naomh Conaill 2-10
Eunan Doherty’s late goal swung it the way of the Division 1 leaders, after Eoin McGeehin’s penalty looked to have got the Letterkenny team back in it at 2-3 to 0-10 down. It was his second goal of the evening, but Doherty and then a goal from Kieran Gallagher meant an away win.
The visitors led 0-8 to 1-2 at half-time and although St Eunan’s did come back to within a point, it was Naomh Conaill’s day.
St Eunan’s: Eoin O’Boyle; Jordan O’Dowd, Darragh Toal, Peter McEniff; Peter Devine (0-1), Eamon Doherty, Conor O’Donnell Snr; Sean McGettigan, Ronan McGeehin; Brian MacIntyre, Cormac Finn, James Kelly (0-1); David Boyle, Michael McGroary Eoin McGeehin (2-4, 1-0pen, 2f). Subs: Dylan Doogan for MacIntyre (half-time), Caolan Ward for Finn (half-time), Aaron Deeney for O’Donnell (40), Antony Gallagher for McGroary (47), Conor O’Donnell Jnr for Boyle (53).
Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath; Kevin McGettigan, Jason Campbell, Odhrán Doherty (0-1); Keelan McGill, Anthony Thompson, Eoin Waide; Ciaran Brennan, Leo McLoone (0-1); Eunan Doherty (1-1), Seamus Corcoran (0-1), Eoghan McGettigan (0-1); Dermot Molloy (0-2), Charles McGuinness (0-3, 2f), Kieran Gallagher (1-0). Subs: Nathan Byrne for Molloy (47), Ultan Doherty for Corcoran (52), Hughie Gallagher for Waide (60), Stephen Molloy for K.McGettigan (60).
Referee: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)
