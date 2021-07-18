Search our Archive

18/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Naomh Conaill still 100 percent following win over St Eunan's

Naomh Conaill still 100 percent following win over St Eunan's

Eunan Doherty of Naomh Conaill scored a decisive goal for Naomh Conaill against St Eunan's

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Six from six from Naomh Conaill, with their latest success coming on the road against St Eunan’s on Saturday.

St Eunan’s 2-6
Naomh Conaill 2-10

Eunan Doherty’s late goal swung it the way of the Division 1 leaders, after Eoin McGeehin’s penalty looked to have got the Letterkenny team back in it at 2-3 to 0-10 down. It was his second goal of the evening, but Doherty and then a goal from Kieran Gallagher meant an away win.

The visitors led 0-8 to 1-2 at half-time and although St Eunan’s did come back to within a point, it was Naomh Conaill’s day.

St Eunan’s: Eoin O’Boyle; Jordan O’Dowd, Darragh Toal, Peter McEniff; Peter Devine (0-1), Eamon Doherty, Conor O’Donnell Snr; Sean McGettigan, Ronan McGeehin; Brian MacIntyre, Cormac Finn, James Kelly (0-1); David Boyle, Michael McGroary Eoin McGeehin (2-4, 1-0pen, 2f). Subs: Dylan Doogan for MacIntyre (half-time), Caolan Ward for Finn (half-time), Aaron Deeney for O’Donnell (40), Antony Gallagher for McGroary (47), Conor O’Donnell Jnr for Boyle (53).

Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath; Kevin McGettigan, Jason Campbell, Odhrán Doherty (0-1); Keelan McGill, Anthony Thompson, Eoin Waide; Ciaran Brennan, Leo McLoone (0-1); Eunan Doherty (1-1), Seamus Corcoran (0-1), Eoghan McGettigan (0-1); Dermot Molloy (0-2), Charles McGuinness (0-3, 2f), Kieran Gallagher (1-0). Subs: Nathan Byrne for Molloy (47), Ultan Doherty for Corcoran (52), Hughie Gallagher for Waide (60), Stephen Molloy for K.McGettigan (60).

Referee: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie