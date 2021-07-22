St Eunans too strong for Ardara 

Eoin McGeehin kicked four points for St Eunan's
St Eunan’s consolidated their second place in the All-County Football League Division 1 with a comfortable win over Ardara in Pearse Park last night.
Ardara 0-4
St Eunans 2-12
Ronan McGeehin and David Boyle scored the goals both in the first half as St Eunan’s had too much power and pace for the home team. Rory Kavanagh’s men led 2-6 to 0-1 at half-time and had the two league points wrapped up.
Brian MacIntyre, Conor O’Donnell and Eoin McGeehin were in fine form and kicked the points who dominated the opening half. Darly Maguire raised the locals' sole first half white flag with a sweetly struck point.
James Kelly and second half replacements Shane and Conor O’Donnell (junior) along with MacIntyre and Ciaran Tobin added to the St Eunan’s tally in the second period.
Lorcan O’Donnell, Paul Brennan and Thomas Boyle kicked the second half Ardara points. St Eunan’s are second in the second in the Division One table, two points behind Naomh Conaill, with a game more played.
Ardara: Paddy Gallagher; Sean Whyte, Tony Harkin, Joe Melly; Robbie Adair,Paddy McGrath, John Ross Molloy; Daryl Maguire (0-1), Matthew Sweeney; Kevin Whyte, Lorcan O’Donnell (0-1), Danny Walsh; Paul Brennan, Tomás Boyle (0-1), Conor Classon.
St Eunan's: Eoin O’ Boyle; Anthony Gallagher, Eamon Doherty, Aaron Deeney; Peter McEniff, Conor O’Donnell (0-1), Ciaran Tobin(0-1); Sean McGettigan,Caolan Ward; Brian MacIntyre (0-2), Cormac Finn,James Kelly (0-3);David Boyle (1-0),Eoin McGeehin (0-4), Ronan McGeehin (1-0). Subs used: Shane O’Donnell (0-1), Conor O Donnell (jun) (0-1).
