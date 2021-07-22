Donegal minor ladies defeat Tyrone in epic Ulster encounter

Donegal captain Sinead McIntyre
Donegal made it two from two in their Ulster Minor Ladies Championship with a fabulous win over Tyrone on a dramatic evening at O’Neills Healy Park in Omagh.
Tyrone 1-18
Donegal 5-7
Following their victory over Derry the week before last, Donegal proved the mantra that goals win games, with Ciara McGarvey from St Michael's scoring 4-3 on the night in an excellent personal performance.
Downings' Sinead McBride scored the other Donegal goal and Sinead McBride as Donegal came through by a single point. Donegal now face Monaghan in the provincial semi-final this coming Wednesday, with the venue to be confirmed.
Donegal: Orla Corry; Nadine Gallagher, Aibhe McDaid, Ellen Canavan; Clodagh Sheerin, Shauna Higgins, Sinead McIntyre; Orla Keon, Katelyn Doherty; Caolifhinn Deely, Brenda Carr, Codie Walsh; Ciara McGarvey, Alisha Tobin, Sinead McBride Scorers: Ciara McGarvey 4-3,Sinead Mc Bride 1-1, Brenda Carr 0-1, Jodie Mc Fadden 0-1, Shauna Higgins 0-1, Aliesha Tobin 0-1
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.