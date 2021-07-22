Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Donegal minor ladies defeat Tyrone in epic Ulster encounter

Donegal captain Sinead McIntyre

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Donegal made it two from two in their Ulster Minor Ladies Championship with a fabulous win over Tyrone on a dramatic evening at O’Neills Healy Park in Omagh. 

Tyrone 1-18
Donegal 5-7

Following their victory over Derry the week before last, Donegal proved the mantra that goals win games, with Ciara McGarvey from St Michael's scoring 4-3 on the night in an excellent personal performance.

Downings' Sinead McBride scored the other Donegal goal and Sinead McBride as Donegal came through by a single point. Donegal now face Monaghan in the provincial semi-final this coming Wednesday, with the venue to be confirmed. 

Donegal: Orla Corry; Nadine Gallagher, Aibhe McDaid, Ellen Canavan; Clodagh Sheerin, Shauna Higgins, Sinead McIntyre; Orla Keon, Katelyn Doherty; Caolifhinn Deely, Brenda Carr, Codie Walsh; Ciara McGarvey, Alisha Tobin, Sinead McBride Scorers: Ciara McGarvey 4-3,Sinead Mc Bride 1-1, Brenda Carr 0-1, Jodie Mc Fadden 0-1, Shauna Higgins 0-1, Aliesha Tobin 0-1

