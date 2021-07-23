DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA clubs around the county

Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 13th of July are 4-1-2-5-8-3-6-7. Eilis McGlynn matched 5 numbers to win €60.00. Jackpot for the 20th of July is €3750.00

Well done to the U12 Girls who beat Naomh Ultan on Thursday evening last

Hard luck to the U15 boys who lost out to McCools after a hard battle last Monday evening.

The Senior and reserves played Dungloe away on Saturday the 17th. The seniors drew on a score Dungloe 2-12 Glenfin 2-12 and the reserves lost by 2 points. Final score Dungloe 0-11 Glenfin 0-9. Both teams play Downings at home next Saturday 24th with the reserves at 5.30pm and the Seniors at 7pm.

No ladies game last weekend, they play Termon at home next Sunday the 25th at 10.30am.

Aodh Ruadh

Aodh Ruadh's winning league run came to a halt on Saturday in MacCumhaill Park as the hosts did enough to carve out a 0-12 to 0-11 victory.

The reserves had a humbling experience when they played MacCumhaill's last season, but they made up for that with a much-improved team performance on Saturday. The hosts emerged winners on a 2-17 to 3-8 scoreline.

The seniors and reserves meet Termon on Sunday. The senior game throws in at 2pm, with the reserve match at 3.30pm.

The minors had a break last week but are back in action this Friday when they are away to Glenfin at 7.30pm.

The under 15s hosted Killybegs in the Páirc last Wednesday and put in an encouraging display against the Fishermen. The game finished 1-3 to 5-3 in favour of the Killybegs lads.

Aodh Ruadh's under 13s made the trip to Ardara on Monday. The team have been improving right through the year and delivered another gutsy performance in Pearse Memorial Park, despite coming out on the wrong side of the 8-19 to 3-10 scoreline. Next week the team is on their travels again, this time to Dungloe for another 7.30pm throw-in.

Under 9 training continues as normal on Friday evening. The squad's next scheduled fixture is away to Ardara on Saturday 31st.

Hurling: Once again Aodh Ruadh's senior hurlers were left without a game this week as Carndonagh made contact on Thursday to indicate that their team had been compromised by Covid close contacts. The team will be hoping to finally make a return to competitive action this Friday when they travel to the Cross to take on county senior champions, Setanta, at 7.30pm.

Our under 17s got their season underway on Thursday last, travelling to Letterkenny Gaels. Our lads lost out in the end by a margin of five points. The team will start their Táin Óg campaign in the coming weeks, which will give the lads more game time. Meanwhile they will face St Eunan's at home in their next Donegal league fixture.

Our under 15s are due to make the long trip to Dungloe, to meet the Dungloe / Gaoth Dobhair combination in what should be a close encounter.

The under 13 squad continued its excellent year with another strong performance against MacCumhaill's in Ballybofey. We won by a comprehensive scoreline.

Ladies: The ladies entertained intermediate champions St Naul's winning 3-10 to 1-11. The seniors will host Killybegs in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh, while the reserves head to Gaoth Dobhair. Throw in for both games is 10.30am.

The under 14 girls also return to action this week after a break, travelling to Letterkenny to take on Saint Eunan's on Saturday afternoon at 1pm.

The under 12s game against Red Hugh's fell foul of Covid last week and has been rescheduled for this Thursday at 6.30pm at the Cross.

Last Wednesday saw the under 10s in Glenfin where they enjoyed two hard fought games against the homesters. The younger girls came out on top of their game with a magnificent effort over the 40 minutes. The older girls almost snatched a draw after what was an unusually slow start for them.

Sponsor A Sod: The fund-raising venture for the re-surfacing of Fr Tierney Park continues with our Sponsor a Sod campaign. Please contact any of the following if you wish to volunteer: Tom Daly (087-2390410), David McLoone (087-7760172), Philip McLoone (086-4053008), Conal Gallagher (086-2112812), Patsy Kilgannon (087-2372128), or Michael Daly (086-9171949). Those living away from Ballyshannon, whether in Ireland or across the world, should note that they can purchase sods, and little bit of club immortality, on Klubfunder.com. Any questions or enquiries can be sent to aodhruadhbuyasod@gmail.com.

St Naul's

CLG Naomh Naille has decided to suspend club activities until Thursday evening due the increased presence of COVID in the locality. We ask all members and supporters to remain vigilant and adhere to all a health authority guidelines.

We will keep people updated on fixtures and training through Facebook posts.

SLOTTO: Slotto draw results from 18/07/2021. The numbers drawn were 1, 7, 4, 5, 6, 3, 2. There was no winner of this week's jackpot. The Consolation prize of €80 goes to Cathal Lowther.

UNDERAGE: U9s had a great morning of football on Saturday last away to Naomh Brid

U11s are at home Realt Na Meara this Saturday 24th at 11.30am

U13s had their first defeat on Monday evening away to Four Masters.

Other fixtures have been proposed until later .

LADIES: Our under 16 girls were away to Naomh Conail and in a very competitive game came away with a well deserved victory on the tightest of margins 4-4 to 1-12 .

Under 12 girls travelled to McCumhaills on Friday evening and had a very comfortable victory.

Under 14 travelled to Glenswilly on Saturday and had a comfortable victory

Our senior ladies were away to Ballyshannon on Sunday morning. It was a game of two halves with our ladies having a very good second half performance but unfortunately time ran out and Ballyshannon ran out eventual winners.

This week's fixtures -Under 16 home to Naomh Columba on Thursday at 6.30pm.

Under 14 home to Four Masters Saturday at 1pm.

Senior ladies home to Ardara on Sunday at 10.30am.

These fixtures may change so please keep in touch with coaches and Facebook posts during the week.

St Eunan's

The Brian Mc Cormick Sports All-County League continued Saturday evening as both Senior A and Senior B teams hosted Naomh Conaill in O’Donnell Park. The Senior A team were defeated with score line of 2-4 to 2-10. Both goals scored by Eoin McGeehin. Thanks also to Terry and all at ‘The Mount Errigal’ hotel for their continued support in sponsoring the Senior team. The Reserve/Division 1B were beaten also on the day. They will both travel to Ardara this week.

The Division 5 Junior team had a comprehensive win over Glenswilly with a score line of 3-20 to 2-04.

Hard luck to the Donegal Senior panel who were beaten on Sunday afternoon by Tyrone. Well done to all involved from the club and best wishes to everyone in the future.

Hard luck to the Donegal u20s who were beaten by Monaghan on Friday evening. Well done to Kieran, Padraig, Eoin, Dylan Shane and Ciaran who did us all proud. We wish Monaghan all the best. The club also sends its condolences to the Ó Dufaigh family and the Monaghan team on the tragic death of Brendan Óg. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

The Senior Hurlers beat Setanta in a top of the league table clash on Friday with a score line of 1-20 to 0-12. Well done to Eugene, Paddy and all the team.

The Senior Ladies senior side will face Convoy in O’Donell Park this weekend in the 5th round of the League.

Our U12 girls’ footballers welcomed Termon to the O'Donnell Park this week. A lot of the girls were given the opportunity to try out new positions today and they all enjoyed that challenge. All the girls put in a positive performance; defence showing well, midfield linking up all the time and attack not afraid to take on the shot. Our under 14s girls travelled to Ardara on the 17th of July. Unfortunately, the result did not go our way but fought hard to the final whistle. Thanks to all the parents who travelled down to support. Well done.

The Century Complex Sunday Morning Academy continues to take place each week for 4–10-year-olds at 11am. The hurling and camogie academy is on every Friday evening 6.30 to 7.30. New players always welcome from u5's to u13's. Helmets & Hurls provided. Camogie training will take place for U12/13 on Tuesday 6pm and Friday 6.30, U14 is on Monday at 7pm and U16/Minor/Senior takes place on Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm. All new players are welcome to join.

Thanks to all who entered the Golf Fantasy competition. Joe Murphy from Ballina is our winner of €1,000 first prize, Father-in-Law of Damian Doherty of Ballyraine. Well done, Joe, congratulations, and thanks for playing to all. Niall Haran came in second winning €250 and Eamonn Doherty and Ollie Harvey split third and get €75 each. Well done to all and thanks for supporting St Eunan’s. Thanks to Adrian McClafferty for all the work on the website.

This week's club fixtures will be available on the website and social media

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Mass & Blessing of the pitch: Sunday marked the official opening of the new playing surface at Páirc Naomh Fhionán. It was our honour to have our club President, an tAth Seán Ó Gallchóir cut the ribbon to declare the pitch officially open (see full report elsewhere in paper).

Seniors and reserves play away to Gweedore on Sunday, July 25th. Senior game is at 2:00 pm followed by reserves at 3:30 pm.

Tarraingt 100 club: June, €500 Michael Geaney; €100 Maire McGee, Josh & Caoimhe Scanlon, Vincent Collum, Bridie Sweeney, Paddy Joe Doohan

July: €500 Grainne McGee; €100 Noel & Margaret Duggan, Josh & Caoimhe Scanlon, Brian and Darragh Geaney, Michael Geaney, Paddy McCafferty

Girls Training: The minor board are looking for volunteers to help out with u8/10/12 girls training group. Any parents, club members or past players that are interested in helping out please contact John Paul on 086-2698063. We’ve such a talented group of girls and a large group of girls so any help would be greatly appreciated!

Comhbrón: Déanann muidinne uilig anseo i gCLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola comhbhrón ó chroí le gaolta agus cairde Brendan Óg Ó Dufaigh a cailleadh go tragóideach. Tá muid uilig ag smaointiú ar a athair Brendan, a bhfuil aithne air ar fud Ghaeltacht Thír Chonaill mar gheall ar an bhaint atá aige le Coláiste Bhríde i Rann na Feirste, a mháthair Esther agus deirfiúracha Claire agus Áine agus Clann Uí Dhufaigh uilig. Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam Gaelach.

Club Lotto Results: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 3,9,10,13,14,19! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí ceann amháin ann le cúigear uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Denis Doohan, Killult, a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir.



Killybegs

Fixtures: Senior Men Div 1 League, Away v Naomh Conaill, Saturday 24th July 5:30pm

Senior Development Div 1 League, away v Naomh Conaill, Saturday 24th July 7:00pm

Senior Ladies Div 2 League, Away v Aodh Ruadh, Sunday 25th July 10:30am

U11 Boys & Girls, Home V Naomh Columba, Saturday 24th July 11:30am

U13 Boys Div 2 League, Home V Naomh Columba, Monday 26th July 7:30pm

Results: Senior Men Div 1 League: Killybegs 1-09 Kilcar 0-15

Senior Development Div 1 League: Killybegs 0-13 Kilcar 1-06

U15 Boys Div 1 League: Aodh Ruadh 1-03 Killybegs 5-03

U13 Boys: Bundoran 3-15 Killybegs 3-12

Kilotto numbers 2,12,18,22. No Winner. Next week Jackpot €840.00. Consolation prize winner Niall Dorrian Carricknamohill.

St. Michael’s

All County Leagues: The seniors defeated Gaoth Dobhair while the reserve game was postponed and will now be played at a later date.

Both teams are at home to Glenswilly on this Saturday evening with the Seniors throwing in at 5.30pm followed by the Reserve Game at 7pm.

Club Fixtures - Friday: U13 boys, St. Michaels v Glenfin T.B.C.

U17 boys, Fanad v St. Michaels 7.30 away

Saturday: U11s, St. Michaels v Cloughaneely and Termon in a Blitz 11.00 in Termon.

U14 girls, St. Michaels v Bundoran 1.00 home.

Mini Lotto Stands at €10,000: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 3,10,12,14,15,16. The 2 Match 5 Winners were Catriona Rodden Terlin and Geraldine McGinley Kill Dunfanaghy.

Car and Online Bingo continues at The Bridge on this Sunday evening the 25th July with eyes down at 8pm sharp. For more information or to buy a book please contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 or or Suzi Roarty on 0872849214. The winner of the €200 on the 9th Game at the St. Michael’s Car Bingo/Online Bingo on Sunday night last was by George Sweeney Magheramena, the €30 was won by Orla Alcorn., The €100 on Game 5 was won by Rosemary Keaveney Sligo, the €30 was won by Margaret Ferry.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 3, 10, 12, 16, 18. The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Geraldine Walsh, Bundoran Kathleen McGowan, Belleek. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €7800.

Senior and Reserve: It was another agonising defeat for our Senior Squad on Saturday evening when an injury time goal saw Cloughaneely take both league points from Gaelic Park. It has been a difficult couple of weeks for our Reserves but they finally got their league campaign up and running on Saturday with a battling performance before going down on a 4-15 to O-12 scoreline. Both teams are scheduled to travel to Towney next weekend to play Kilcar.

Our U9s travelled to Pettigo last Saturday. Their next fixture is at home to St Nauls on Saturday week.The U11s played Naomh Brid in Ballintra last Friday and host St Nauls this Saturday. The U13s continued their excellent form with a hard fought victory over Killybegs in a pulsating encounter in Gaelic Park on Monday night they are away to Naomh Ultan in their next fixture. Our very young U15 Squad produced a battling performance against Naomh Mhuire last week and their next outing is away to Four Masters. The U 17s are scheduled to play McCumhaills on Friday night.

Ladies - The U12 Girls got their league campaign off to the perfect start with a fine victory over Kilcar in Gaelic Park. Their next match is away to Ardara. The U14s are scheduled to play St Michael's away whilst the U16s have a home match with Ardara.

Kelloggs Culcamp: Its been a very busy week in Gaelic Park with the Annual Culcamp returning this year after its absence in 2020.Well done to everyone who contributed in any way to making it another very successful camp this year.

Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO: Next zoom bingo takes place Thursday 22nd of July at a later time of 9pm. Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Bingo Facebook page until 4pm Thursday

Tá an Snowball €5560 ar 45 uimhireacha no níos lú agus €1130 sa Phóta Óir fa Choinne an Joker. Go raibh maith agat as do chuid tacaiochta.

LOTTO: 14th July 2021 €6,800. Uimhreacha 2-13-17-29. Duaiseanna Aitheantais: €50 Teresa McGinley, Meenacharvey; €30 Danny Cunningham, Teelin; €20 Roisin Carr, Drimroe; €20 Christine Meehan, Inver; €20 Jake Beecham, Doonalt. Lotto na seachaine seo chugainn 21st July 2021 €6,900

FIXTURES - Senior men, St Nauls v Naomh Columba, Sunday 25th July, 2pm

Reserves: St Nauls v Naomh Columba, Sunday 25th July, 3:30pm

U13 Boys: Killybegs v Naomh Columba, Monday 26th July, 7:30pm

U11 boys and girls, Killybegs v Naomh Columba, Saturday 24th July, 11:30am

U16 Girls, Naomh Conaill v Naomh Columba, Tuesday 27th July, 7pm

U14 Girls, Naomh Columba v Burt, Saturday 24th July, 1pm

An Tearmainn

Lotto Results 16/07/21. Nos drawn 8, 23, 25, 28. Jackpot €3,750. No Winner. Match 3: No winners. Open Draw Winners €10 each: Sadie Toye, Creeslough; Ann Whoriskey, Mid Keeldrum, Gortahork; Mary Neeley, LUH; James Moore, Cashel, Creeslough. Next week’s Jackpot €3,800

The senior and reserve men had to wait another week for action as last weekends games v St Nauls were called iff at short notice. They are away this weekend to Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon on Sunday with the seniors throwing in at 2pm and the reserve men at 3.30pm

The junior men had a game at home on Friday night last with the opposition coming from the junior men from Mccumhaills. The game finished with the visitors taking the points back to the twin towns with them. Next up for the junior men is a trip out to Glenswilly on Sunday for a throw in time of 12.30pm.

The senior ladies were not in action last weekend, or indeed this weekend .

The Junior ladies were away to Robert Emmets in Sunday morning last, where the ladies found the going hard with the heat, and the strength if the opposition. The points in this game go to the Robert Emmets ladies, who were stronger and more tactical with their play.

The junior ladies are away to Naomh Padraig, Muff this Thursday evening.

The u16 ladies had a visit from the girls from Malin last Tuesday evening at the Burn Road with the Malin girls took the points at the final whistle.

The U14 girls took on Four Masters at the weekend with some great improvement in the girl’s performances. Unfortunately it was the hosts who had the upper hand in this game, and came away with the win at the final whistle. They take on Fanad this Saturday at the Burn road, throw in 1pm

The U12 girls headed into town on Sunday to play neighbours St Eunans, in an exciting and enjoyable game, these girls are coming along so well, and are enjoying their season so far.

The U10 girls have an away game to Fanad this week, with a throw in time of 1pm. This group of girls are doing well each week.

The U8 girls host Fanad at the Burn road this Saturday with a start time of 1pm.

The U17 boys are on a break from competition at the moment, while the County’s minors are in action. We are delighted to have four boys as part of this panel in Cormac Gallagher, Cian McMenamin, Patrick McDaid and Oisin Harkin. Best of luck boys and to the Co. minor team.

The U15 boys continue with their season with a home game v Gweedore on Wednesday evening, updates will he on the Facebook page.

The U13s also continues their season with a home game v Cloughaneely on Monday evening last. These boys are continuing to develop and play with confidence each week.

The U11s hosted Fanad at the weekend at the Burn road with some great skill and development on show.

The U7/8s continues training each week and will have games in the coming weeks to enjoy.

The U6’s academy continues to be a huge success each Saturday morning, with new boys and girls always welcome to join in the fun and games each week. Saturday morning at 10am at the community astro in Kilmacrennan is the place to be, please contact Pauric on 087 052 7890 for further details.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 18/07/2021. Numbers: 12, 16, 17, 20, 22. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Margaret Rose McGonigle. Next Week’s Jackpot: €4900.

July ‘Grab a Grand’ Winner: Congratulations to Nicola Friel who collects the €1000 for our July Grab a Grand!

‘Run 4 Pieta’ with Gaeil Fhánada: The club are hosting a shared fundraiser this coming weekend with the proceeding divided between Pieta House and Gaeil Fhánada.

The objective is not only to raise much needed funds but also to raise awareness of the work being done by Pieta House and the vital role they play in providing assistance to so many families around the county and indeed the country.

The event will take place between 6pm on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday, with people taking a thirty minute slot to run or walk.

There are still slots available, so if you’d like to get involved please see our Facebook page or contact 0868765248 to book your slot. You can also support by donating to the event and you can do this on our Facebook page. Don’t hesitate to contact any committee member if your require any further information.

The senior men got back to winning ways with good win over Burt and they travel to meet Malin next weekend.

The U-16 girls hosted Ardara and lost out in a thrilling game. Another tough test lies in wait next Tuesday when the girls travel to face Naomh Pádraig Muff in their next encounter.

The under 12 girls travelled across the bridge to face off against a strong Downings side on Friday evening past. The game was played in warm sunshine with the home side starting brightly. The girls came back into the game after that and put in a good performance. Team: Natalie Egan, Kara Friel, Orlaith Mc Grenaghan, Erin Carlin, Erin Logue, Eva Martin, Katie Mc Laughlin, Kara Mc Ateer, Grace Begley, Méabh Sweeney, Caoimhe Kerr, Marie Friel, Amy Mc Ateer, Aoibheann Callaghan, Aisling Duffy. Sinéad Duffy, Sofie Mc Laughlin, Lilly Gallagher.

Well our u10 Girls team who played their first home fixture of the year against Termon on Thursday past at Páirc Uí Shiadhail.

The Gaeil Fhánada Cúl Camp will take place from Monday, July 26th - Friday, July 30th this year. This camp is for boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 13.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: There was no winner of this weeks Lotto draw for the €600 jackpot. Drawn numbers were 5, 6, 9 & 22. The winners of the €50 Doms Pier1 Vouchers - Shauna Meehan, Drumore & Liam McCrea, Tullyearl - next weeks Jackpot €700

Well done to the Four Masters hurlers who registered an impressive win against a previously unbeaten Omagh St Enda's side on Wednesday evening in Tir Conaill Park. That concludes the group stages of the South Ulster Junior league, with 5 wins out of 6 games for the Four Masters team. They now progress to a semi-final against the top team in group 2 of the league. Final score: Four Masters 6-14, Omagh St Enda's 2-17. Team: Shane McNulty, Shaun Campbell, Jim McGrath, Shaun Conway, Dermot McGuckin, Paul Patton, Eoin McCauley, Jason Duignan, Ciaran McGrory, Cahir McBrearty, Ollie Nolan, Evan Towey, Ian Phillips, Tom Caulfield, Oisin Burke. Subs: Danny Hayden, Dylan Thomas, Martin Gallagher, Victor Mitchell, Darragh Martin, Shane Patton

Well done to our Boys U13 Division 1 and Division 2 teams who won their games on Monday evening against Dungloe and Naomh Muire respectively:

Div 1 - (Round 7), Four Masters 6-24 Dungloe 4-7

Div 2 - (Round 7), Four Masters 2-16 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 0-7

On a sweltering Saturday morning our U14 girls played Termon in Tir Chonaill Park. The girls won comfortably in the end, but had to work really hard for the win.

Well done to our U15 Div 1 team who won their second game of the season on Friday evening. U15 Division 1 - Fri, 16 Jul, (Round 2), Four Masters 5-5 Naomh Conaill 0-5

Our U12 girls travelled Dunkineely on Sunday evening to play Naomh Ultan in a league game. It took 2 late goals by the Four Masters girls to seal the win.

Our U16 Girls made it 3 wins out of 3, playing their first game at home, against St Eunan's. Four Masters winning on a scoreline of 1-14 to 1-06.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 19 Iúil. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná 2 6 7 agus 25.. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus cha raibh na trí uimhir ag duine ar bith ach oiread. Tarraingíodh amach 8 n-ainm agus fuair siad uilig €20. – Eoin Ó Broinn, John Frank Mac Laifeartaigh, Nóirín Ní Ghallchóir, Cathal Mac Grianna, Louise Ní Dhochartaigh, Lorna Fox, Anita Nic Giolla Bhríde,Syria Nic Íomhair,

Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile oíche Luain seo chugainn an 26 Iúil agus €4,700 atá sa phota óir. Imir ar line: bit.ly/NDLotto.

Bingo an chlub ar line, ar siúl achan oíche Shathairn ag 8.30i.n., Duaiseanna móra le bheith bainte.Caithfear an leabhar bingo a cheannacht roimh an 1 a chlog Dé Sathairn.

Bingo books have to be purchased before 1pm on Saturday and are available in: Siopa Centra, Carraig Airt, Siopa Mhicí Joe and Siopa na nDúnaibh and on line at: nadunaibh.ie/bin

Bhí na Dúnaibh as baile in éadan Naomh Columba, Ghleann Cholmcille tráthnóna Dé Sathairn ach bhí buaidh mhaith ag Naomh Columba.

Beidh na Dúnaibh as baile arís ag deireadh na seachtaine seo in éadan Ghleann Fhinne.

Peil Páistí: A large group of Under – 11’s attended ‘Peil Páistí’ organised by Bord na nÓg, both for local children and for holiday makers. The girls had their outing on Friday evening and the boys on Saturday morning. All the children enjoyed the fun with the emphasis on footall rather than winners.

Last week’s results: 12/7 Gasúraí Faoi-15 N.Michéal 3-8 Na Dúnaibh 5-4

14/7 Gasúraí Faoi -13 Na Dúnaibh 5-3 N. Mhuire Conbhaí 0-6

16/7 Gasúraí Faoi – 15 Na Dúnaibh 9-12 N.Pádraig, Leifear 0-9

17/7GirseachaíFaoi -14Na Dúnaibh 8-7 Seán Mac Cumhaill 3-4

17/7 Fir Sinsir Naomh Columba 1-18 Na Dúnaibh 0-11