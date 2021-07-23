Five mad minutes decided game between Donegal and Tyrone - McGowan

"Tyrone started very defensively, which was a sign of the respect they had for this Donegal team

"And it showed as (Michael) Murphy, (Patrick) McBrearty and (Ryan) McHugh were very well marshalled.

"I think the whole axis of the game swing very heavily in Tyrone's favour in what happened in what could be described as five mad minutes before half-time.

"Firstly, to be fair, I don't think it should have been a penalty for Donegal as Tyrone still had a defender between (Ciaran) Thompson and the goal when he was fouled.

"The penalty was given and obviously Michael Murphy had a great chance to put Donegal in a commanding position with a five point lead. Murphy struck the post and the ball went wide and from that moment things started to unravel for Donegal.

"Tyrone got the next two points and instead of Donegal being five or more points up, Tyrone were level.

"But the third and biggest twist of the Tyrone knife was yet to come with Donegal losing their leader and best ever player Michael Murphy. I think he was a bit unlucky because I think a fitter and sharper Michael Murphy would not have made those two mistakes that ultimately led to him being sent off.

"From that moment on, I always felt that Donegal were chasing the game. Donegal, in fairness, showed a lot of bottle in the second half and pegged Tyrone back two or three times.

"If you remember they were level in the 53rd minute and they were only a point behind in the 63rd minute, which was nothing less than I would expect from a Declan Bonner-inspired Donegal team.

"But unfortunately on a scorching hot day and being a man down, Donegal's brave effort finally told. I think Tyrone were slightly flattered by the final score as they pulled away between the 65th and 75th minutes.

"Tyrone had better individual performances on the day with (Darren) McCurry, (Kieran) McGeary and Mattie Donnelly in the second half having great games. And the Tyrone bench had the much bigger impact particularly with (Tiarnan) McCann and (Conor) McKenna. But it must be said that Donegal never lay down and (Michael) Langan, Eoghan Bán (Gallagher) and (Ciaran) Thompson among others kept running with the ball and made the Tyrone defence look shaky for a spell.

"But that said Tyrone ultimately deserved the victory in the end but I think if Michael Murphy would have lasted to the hour at least we might have had a different result in the Enniskillen Crucible.

"But I suppose we will never know and as a man said to me on Monday, 2022 is a long way off," said McGowan.

EOGHAN BÁN

"I could have a certain amount of sympathy with Eoghan Bán. I remember being in the corner myself at times when I would have wished to have been a bit further out the field. Eoghan Bán's searing pace would have helped the Donegal cause further out the field.

"I think it was Peter Canavan, of all people, who remarked that he couldn't understand why Donegal started Eoghan Bán in the corner. When he was moved out, he did a lot of damage. He, along with others, carried the main threat. He was an important part in the goal, taking the ball off Hugh McFadden and shipped a few heavy tackles before slipping the ball to Ryan McHugh, who deftly in turn slipped the ball to (Caolan) McGonagle for a great goal.

"But unfortunately, we didn't see enough of that early enough. Bán is one of those players who gives you that dynamic of speed and can change a game very quickly," said McGowan, who said that Eoghan Bán's placing in the corner was probably a measure of the respect Donegal were giving to Tyrone also.

"He has come back from a very serious injury and hasn't got a lot of game time since that. I think he can have a much heavier impact on the game beating two or three players when starting off from the half-back line.

OVERALL

"I think Donegal, looking at the game on Sunday, had very, very little luck. If Michael Murphy had struck the penalty and stayed on the pitch you might be looking at a Donegal victory and everybody would be delighted with it.

"Ultimately, as far as I can see, there is very, very little between the Tyrone and Donegal teams. I think it was Sean Cavanagh who said that he had never seen a more defensive Tyrone starting line-up with just one out-and-out attacker (Darren McCurry) selected in the six forwards and that they would take their other players on when Donegal were running out of steam.

"Ironically, I suppose that's what happened.

"There is a lot of young lads there in Donegal and it takes a few years in the heat of the championship to learn your trade. I think there is still the nucleus there of a very good side. I've no doubt that some of them will blossom further and I'm looking forward to seeing that," said McGowan.