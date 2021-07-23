Mona McSharry has backing of Sligo and Donegal in Tokyo

On Sunday morning next - around 11 am, the communities from Grange in Sligo to Ballyshannon in south Donegal will be keeping fingers crossed as Mona McSharry takes to the water in the Tokyo Olympics in the heats of the 100m breaststroke.

The posters and bunting in Grange and Ballyshannon are a visible sign of the support which she carries on the biggest stage.

Now based in Tennessee University in the US, McSharry's swimming career was nurtured in the Marlins Swimming Club in Ballyshannon under the tutelage of coach Grace Meade.

She enrolled at Coláiste Cholmcille secondary school in Ballyshannon to make life a little easier for the early morning training sessions which were part and parcel of the making of an Olympian.

It was around seven years in the making with a gruelling schedule and this week Grace Meade put words on what it means to McSharry and those close to her.

"It's an exciting week for everybody involved," said Meade.

Mona McSharry pictured with her coach at Marlins Grace Meade



In swimming, the Olympics is always the dream and it was no different for McSharry.

"It sure was. She has been dreaming of this from the Rio Olympics and before that, back to London. It has been her long-term target. And for her to achieve it and now living the dream, as they say, is fantastic, absolutely fantastic.

"A lot of hard work has gone into it on her behalf.

"You have to give so much time and commitment to it. But it was something she wanted to do. And when you want it, it makes it that bit easier. You have to programme in your week and your time off because you are basically training 50 weeks of the year. You might get two, max three weeks off. So it is a tight schedule for a teenager.

"I would have started coaching her at 14/15 so she was in the prime of her teenage years. You have to give up a certain amount of socialising obviously. She did and was willing too and it all paid off," said the Marlins coach.

There was always a plan to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and with the postponement for a year due to Covid, it worked out quite well.

"We had a plan and that was to get to the 2020 Olympics and use it as an experience. Go out and enjoy the moment and get a feel for everything and what it's all about. Then 2024 would be our Olympics, that's where she should shine. And I wouldn't put it past her, all going well and training going well, no injuries, etc., that she would be on the podium."

Asked if she was ahead of schedule at the moment, Meade said: "She's probably ahead or on schedule. She is probably ranked in the top 12 in the world at the moment which is fantastic. If she can maintain that and continue to move forward, who knows what's ahead."

Competing in big events does not faze the Sligo girl, who has already performed at all the big swimming events, first coming to notice in the World Juniors in Indianapolis in 2017 with Meade there as her coach.

"She doesn't fear performing on the big stage. She thrives on that and she has a fantastic attitude and a fantastic mindset where she can rise to the occasion and make it a positive experience. Once she knows that she has the training done and preparation is right, very little will stop her from giving that huge performance.

"We seen it at the World Juniors in 2017. We knew that was going to take a big race, but she was ready and she did. So she has done it a few times, so I wouldn't put it past her."

McSharry broke the Irish record twice in the qualifiers for the Olympics earlier this year with the new record standing at 1:06.29.

"I have no doubt it will get lowered again over the next number of years from her," said Meade.

After she completed her Leaving Cert at Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, she has continued her career and education in the US in Tennessee, which began in August of last year.

"For all athletes, Covid was a bit of a gunk, a complete change of training programme and everything. From March of last year, we had to readjust but everybody did. But the plan was always to go to Tennessee in August. That was always on the cards. We just made sure she was fit and healthy going over.

"Yeah, it was challenging because of Covid. But she did get there by the end of August and has really enjoyed it over there with the programme she is in. Which is great for any athlete."

But she has not forgot her swimming roots and has availed of the Ballyshannon Marlins Club and coach Grace Meade in recent times.

"She was home for trials in April and she was back up home and trained with me in Ballyshannon for three weeks. They she headed to the European championships and then went back to America after the Europeans. So she was home for about five weeks in April, May. That was the first time she had been home since last August," said Meade, who added that she keeps in touch.

"We talk on a very regular basis and it's a sort of 'you know where I am if you ever need me'. I fully support her programme. Her coach over there knows that I am here if ever she comes home she can continue her programme. They know that I'm here to do that if they wish me to do it, and so does she. She knows that I can get her pool time any time she needs it. We are in touch all the time."

For Meade it has also been a great experience and the swimming coach has almost put her own life on hold for the past seven years.

"It was a very enjoyable experience because she is so determined and she has a fantastic attitude and easy to work with. You put up a programme and she will do it probably better than you want her to do it, if you know what I mean. She is very good at doing the small things right and the little things that are really important. She fine tunes everything very well.

"I'm just so proud of her. We have both put in a huge amount of time. It was nearly a full-time job. After all those hours, early in the morning, travelling to Magherafelt for long-course training, things that we have had to overcome, it is just absolutely brilliant to see that she is there and ready to go.

"To be a witness to it and be part of her dream is a great honour. I really enjoyed it."

McSharry will be 21 in August so what would be her target at this year's Olympics for Meade. "Her target this time around, I would hope that she can get to the semis. To get to the final this time around, and I wouldn't put it past her, to swim a lifetime best or PB as they call it. She is probably ranked 11th or 12th of the swimmers that are over there and only eight get to the final. So she has to try to get ahead of four or five of them. But she is not far behind either so it is just a matter of getting the hand on the wall.

"It will be down to her performance on the day. And if you're in the final, you have a lane in the final and anything can happen."

McSharry is also racing in the 200m breaststroke which will take place three days after the 100m final.