Search our Archive

24/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

MacCumhaill's enjoy comfortable win over Carndonagh

MacCumhaill's enjoy comfortable win over Carndonagh

Fintan Griffin of MacCumhaill's in action against Carndonagh. Photo by Chris Doherty

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

It was all too easy for the home side in this very one-sided affair on he scorching banks of the Finn on Friday night.

Sean MacCumhaill’s 1-26
Carndonagh 0-3

Both teams lined out with 13 players, and it was MacCumhaill’s who were minus county-tied Ciaran Matthewson and Lee Henderson. Understrength Cardonagh who were county Junior champions last year tried hard, but were badly outgunned in most departments.

Jamie De Ward was in top form for winners, finishing with a total tally of 0-7 including 4 65’s.
Dean Hannigan weighed in with 0-6 from play. The winners were well worth their half-time lead of 1-11 to 0-1-Conal Doogan responding for Carn. Doogan got all of Carn's scores.

The goal came from Andrew Barron's and was a tap in after a screaming shot was batted out by the Carn keeper. It did not get any better for the visitors in the second half as the Twin Towns side tacked on the scores.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie