MacCumhaill's enjoy comfortable win over Carndonagh

Fintan Griffin of MacCumhaill's in action against Carndonagh. Photo by Chris Doherty
It was all too easy for the home side in this very one-sided affair on he scorching banks of the Finn on Friday night.
Sean MacCumhaill’s 1-26
Carndonagh 0-3
Both teams lined out with 13 players, and it was MacCumhaill’s who were minus county-tied Ciaran Matthewson and Lee Henderson. Understrength Cardonagh who were county Junior champions last year tried hard, but were badly outgunned in most departments.
Jamie De Ward was in top form for winners, finishing with a total tally of 0-7 including 4 65’s.
Dean Hannigan weighed in with 0-6 from play. The winners were well worth their half-time lead of 1-11 to 0-1-Conal Doogan responding for Carn. Doogan got all of Carn's scores.
The goal came from Andrew Barron's and was a tap in after a screaming shot was batted out by the Carn keeper. It did not get any better for the visitors in the second half as the Twin Towns side tacked on the scores.
