Donegal go down to Tyrone in Nickey Rackard Cup semi-final

Terrific Tyrone had far too much fire and clinical accuracy for a disappointing Donegal side in this scorcher in Carrickmore in the Nickey Rackard Cup semi-final.

Tyrone 2-24

Donegal 1-21

And this was the day the Red Hands showed that they are much more than a “one man team” as the brilliant Damian Casey was just that yet again.

But this was a real team display led by superb performances from keeper Conor McElhatton, Chris Kearns, Cain Ferguson, Conor Grogan and Lorcan Devlin.

Once again Casey, who finished with 0-11 hit some magnfiicent long range frees that kept the Red Hands always just out of reach of their opponents.

But the experiment of starting Danny Cullen, Joe Boyle and Declan Coulter only party worked as Cullen took a while to get to pace of the game and had a really good second half. Coulter was very much involved and converted a lot of frees, but Joe Boyle, who has been a superb servant looked a little ring rusty.

Tyrone took off like a hurricane in the blistering heat and raced into a 1-5 to 0-2 lead by the 10th minute. Damian Casey, the Michael Murphy of this Tyrone side opened their account with a converted free after 60 seconds.

Ex Antrim star CJ McGourty added two smartly struck points for the home side with Declan Coulter replying with a pointed free for Donegal.

Mickey McCann took a gamble on the fitness of Danny Cullen, Declan Coulter and returned native Joe Boyle, but it was Tyrone who were making all the early moves.

That crystalised in the ninth minute when Conor Grogan played a clever one two with Rory Weir and netted very cooly.

Suddenly Tyrone had edged into a 1-5 to 0-2 lead by the 10th minute. Donegal grew into the game through points from ex Tyrone star Gerard Gilmore and Coulter before a long ball deep into the defence fell into the path of Ciaran Matthewson who flicked the sliotar to the net to narrow the gap to Tyrone 1-6 to 1-4.

Limerick native Ritchie Ryan added a point to leave the minimum between the sides as the first water break loomed. Coulter levelled matters on the resumption but then missed a penalty as Tyrone lost full back Chris Kearns to a black card.

It was eerily like Michael Murphy’s miss last week Declan Coulter’s rasper just shaved the left post and went wides. That miss was compounded by seven wides from scorable positions in the opening half.

Tyrone got their first score in 15 minutes from the excellent Cain Ferguson-before they struck for a second crucial goal in the 30th minute.

It came from a mistake in the Donegal defence as possession was coughed up cheaply and Cain Ferguson pounced to hammer the ball to the net.

The Red Hands pressed home their advantage and were well worth their 2-11 to 1-11 lead at the break. It looked good for Donegal when Coulter, who hit 0-15 made it a two point game from a free.

But that was as close as they got as a much hungrier Tyrone hoovered up all the breaks and their talisman Damien Casey hammered over some magnificent long- range points in a great duel in the son with Coulter.

However, Donegal were always chasing this game as the impressive Conor Grogan, Ferguson and Lorcan Devlin struck some fine points for the winners.

But Donegal never gave up and threw everything into attack in those final frenetic moments. And it was that the Tyrone defence walked tall and none more so than courageous keeper Conor McElhatton from the local Carrickmore club who made three great saves as luckless Donegal also managed to hit the post on four occasions.

McElhatton's father Jimmy was buried last Friday. Had a few of those gone in they would have won the match, but it would have been a bit of a steal. For there was never any doubt about who was the best team in this battle in the scorching sun.

Tyrone will now play Mayo in the Nickey Rackard Cup final while Donegal will ruefully reflect on a display that did not do their ability justice. Both teams lost a man at the death as John McGurk and Niall Cleary were both lined by referee Colm McDonald.

Tyrone: Conor McElhatton; Sean Paul McKernan, Chris Kearns, Conor McNally; Anthony Crossan, Dean Rafferty, Jarlath Kerr; Rory Weir, Bryan McGurk: Ciaran Lagan, Damian Casey (0-11,10f) Lorcan Devlin (0-3); Cain Ferguson (1-4), C J McGourty (0-2) Conor Grogan (1-4). Subs; Sean Donaghy for Conor McNally and Padraig McHugh for Anthony Crossan (49), Duibhir Marshall for Sean Paul McKernan (58), John McGurk for Ciaran Lagan (60),

Donegal: Luke White; Mark Callaghan, Stephen Gillespie, Christopher McDermott; Danny Cullen (0-1) Jack O’Loughlin, Joe Boyle; Gavin Browne, Sean McVeigh; Bernard Lafferty (0-1) Gerry Gilmore (0-1) Conor O’Grady; Ciaran Matthewson (1-1) Ritchie Ryan (0-2) Declan Coulter (0-1512f)Subs; Michael Donohoe for Conor O’Grady (47) Ruairi Campbell for Mark Callaghan (50), Ryan Hilferty for Gavin Browne (56), Oisin Grant for Gerard Gilmore (61), Niall Cleary for Joe Boyle (63)

Referee: Colm McDonald (Antrim)