Glenfin comfortable winners over Downings

Glenfin kept their promotion hopes alive with a fine nine-point win over Downings at Pairc Taobhoige this evening.

Glenfin 2-15

Downings 0-12



Both sides were evenly enough matched in the first quarter with Odhrán McGlynn grabbing the first three points for the hosts while Gary McClafferty, Oisin Boyce and Lorcan Connor were on the mark for the visitors.

However, 1-4 without reply following the water break - including a goal from Kyle O'Meara – sent Mark McGinty's side 1-7 to 0-3 clear at the midpoint.

Downings improved somewhat following the restart but any time an inroad was made there, Glenfin usually had a reply. And when Jason Morrow cracked in a brilliant goal off the underside of the crossbar on 40 minutes to leave it 2-9 to 0-6, there would be no way back for the away team.

With the likes of Gerard Ward finally making his presence felt with three excellent second-half points, Glenfincantered towards the finish line.

Glenfin: Andrew Walsh; David Carr, John Harkin; Gary Herron, Gary Dorrian, Stephen Carr; Ross Marley, Stephen Ward, Jason Morrow (1-2); Odhrán McGlynn (0-6, 2f, 1'45), Frank McGlynn, Conor Ward; Kyle O'Meara (1-2), Gerard Ward (0-3), Daniel McGlynn. Subs: Karl McGlynn (0-2) for Herron (38), Ronan Carlin and Shane McGinty for C. Ward and D. Carr (both 47), Conor McBride for O'Meara (54).

Downings: John McGroddy; Tiernan McBride, David Hay, Hugo Davis; Ben McNutt, Danny McBride (0-1), Kevin Doherty; Ronan Gallagher, Keelan McGroddy; Oisin Boyce (0-1), Johnny McGroddy, Gary McClafferty (0-1); Alan Pasoma, Lorcan Connor (0-8, 5f, 1m), Kyle McFadden (0-1). Subs: Shane Byrne and Max Davis for Doherty and K. McGroddy (both 47 mins), Paul McGroddy and Conor Boyce for Pasoma and O. Boyce (both 55).

Referee: Declan Callaghan (Kilcar).