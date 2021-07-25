Mona McSharry powers her way into semi-final of 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics

Mona McSharry - into Olympic semi-final
A super swim from Mona McSharry sees her into the semi-final of the Olympics 100m breaststroke.
She finished third in the fifth heat of the qualifying rounds in a time just outside her Irish record - 1:06.39.
The Grange, Co Sligo native who swims out of the Marlins Swim Club in Ballyshannon, is competing in her first Olympics.
The semi-finals will take place early tomorrow morning in Tokyo, around 3 am. and McSharry's aim now will be for a place in the final.
