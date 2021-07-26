Search our Archive

26/07/2021

Fantastic achievement by Mona McSharry as she reaches Olympic 100m breaststroke final

Mona McSharry . . . into Olympic final Picture: Sportsfile

Peter Campbell

sport@donegallive.ie

Congratulations to Mona McSharry on a magnificent achievement of reaching the 100m breaststroke Olympic final in Tokyo.
McSharry finished 4th in her semi-final but still qualified in 8th place for the final in a time of 1:06.59 in her first Olympic games.
The Marlins, Ballyshannon swimmer went to the Olympics as the 12th ranked swimmer at the event but once again she has proved the supreme competitor in reaching the final.
The Grange native qualified for the semi-final in third place in a time of 1:06.39, ninth best overall.
But this semi-final performance is a wonderful result for McSharry, who will take her place in the final in tomorrow morning's final.

