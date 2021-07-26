Search our Archive

26/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Family affair for the McConnells as Letterkenny Rovers’ two sides meet in summer cup

Family affair for the McConnells as Letterkenny Rovers’ two sides meet in summer cup

Stephen, Caolan and Danny McConnell at Letterkenny Community Centre on Saturday. Photo by Stephen Doherty

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

There was a family affair at the Brewery Bar sponsored Letterkenny Community Centre Summer Cup on Saturday.

The first of the two semi-finals saw an all-Letterkenny Rovers match-up as the Ulster Senior League side overcame the Donegal League team.

With the Ulster Senior League team managed by Danny McConnell, his son Stephen was in the opposite dugout in charge of the Donegal League outfit. A third generation of the family, Caolan, who is Danny’s grandson and Stephen’s nephew, lined out for the Donegal League team.

The Donegal League side took the lead through Nathan Plumb before Dean McCarry levelled before half-time. Late goals from Shane McNamee, Simon McGlynn with two and McCarry again meant a 5-1 scoreline in the end for the USL side, who will play in the final next Saturday night. They take on Cockkhill Celtic, who defeated Bonagee United 4-2 in Sunday’s semi-final.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie