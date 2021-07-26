Family affair for the McConnells as Letterkenny Rovers’ two sides meet in summer cup

Stephen, Caolan and Danny McConnell at Letterkenny Community Centre on Saturday. Photo by Stephen Doherty
There was a family affair at the Brewery Bar sponsored Letterkenny Community Centre Summer Cup on Saturday.
The first of the two semi-finals saw an all-Letterkenny Rovers match-up as the Ulster Senior League side overcame the Donegal League team.
With the Ulster Senior League team managed by Danny McConnell, his son Stephen was in the opposite dugout in charge of the Donegal League outfit. A third generation of the family, Caolan, who is Danny’s grandson and Stephen’s nephew, lined out for the Donegal League team.
The Donegal League side took the lead through Nathan Plumb before Dean McCarry levelled before half-time. Late goals from Shane McNamee, Simon McGlynn with two and McCarry again meant a 5-1 scoreline in the end for the USL side, who will play in the final next Saturday night. They take on Cockkhill Celtic, who defeated Bonagee United 4-2 in Sunday’s semi-final.
