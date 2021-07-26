Date set for 2020 Donegal SFC final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill

A date for the 2020 Donegal SFC final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill has been set following a meeting of the Donegal Competitions’ Control Committee this evening.

An official statement reads:

CLG Dhún na nGall CCC met this evening specifically to discuss the best way to finish the “league sections” of our All County Leagues, while also fixing dates for the deferred 2020 Senior County Final and the Intermediate Relegation Playoff before the end of August.

After protracted discussion it was agreed by the CCC that the Senior County final would be played on Saturday Aug 14th at 8 pm. Rounds 8 and 9 of the Brian McCormick Sports Division 1 will be played on the weekends of August 20th/21st/22nd and 27th/28th/29th respectively.



There has been considerable disruption to our fixtures in recent weeks as the incidence of Covid 19 across a broad selection of clubs led to widespread cancellations. Fixing the County final for the 14th gives the CCC considerably more wriggle room to play these catch up games across the coming weekend of July 30 – Aug 1, the following weekend Aug 6-8 and even the weekend of the County final Aug 13-15th (in the event there are continued problems with Covid and fixtures). It also provides the most certainty that the 2020 County final will be played before the 2021 Championship.

Only one of these catch-up games involves a County finalist – that one being Kilcar v Realt na Mara. This game will be fixed for the Wednesday after the County final (Aug 18th). This arrangement also gives both Kilcar and Naomh Conaill two clear weekends without games, and associated risk of injuries, to prepare for the Final. The Intermediate relegation playoff will be on Saturday August 28th – the time is yet to be fixed. A press release will be sent tomorrow morning outlining the dates for all catch-up games, league fixtures and championship games.