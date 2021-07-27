Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Derby date for Harps in FAI Cup

Mark Coyle of Finn Harps in action against Brendan Barr and Will Patching, right, of Derry City during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash of the sides in May

Alan Foley

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

North-west rivals Finn Harps and Derry City have been paired together in the second round of the FAI Cup.

Harps were drawn as the home side for the fixture that is down to be played on the weekend of August 29. The sides have met twice thus far this season with Ollie Horgan's team winning 2-1 in the Brandywell in May, and Derry triumphing on the same scoreline at Finn Park in June.

The full list of fixtures are:

Waterford FC vs Kilnamanagh AFC

Dundalk vs St Mochta's

Finn Harps vs Derry City

Maynooth University Town vs Cobh Ramblers

Bohemians vs Shamrock Rovers

Cork City vs St Patrick's Athletic

UCD vs Longford Town

Killester Donnycarney vs Wexford FC

