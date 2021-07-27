Derby date for Harps in FAI Cup

Mark Coyle of Finn Harps in action against Brendan Barr and Will Patching, right, of Derry City during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash of the sides in May
North-west rivals Finn Harps and Derry City have been paired together in the second round of the FAI Cup.
Harps were drawn as the home side for the fixture that is down to be played on the weekend of August 29. The sides have met twice thus far this season with Ollie Horgan's team winning 2-1 in the Brandywell in May, and Derry triumphing on the same scoreline at Finn Park in June.
The full list of fixtures are:
Waterford FC vs Kilnamanagh AFC
Dundalk vs St Mochta's
Finn Harps vs Derry City
Maynooth University Town vs Cobh Ramblers
Bohemians vs Shamrock Rovers
Cork City vs St Patrick's Athletic
UCD vs Longford Town
Killester Donnycarney vs Wexford FC
