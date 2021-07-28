Mona McSharry lowers Irish 200m breaststroke record at Tokyo Olympics

New record for McSharry
Mona McSharry again produced another great performance in the pool as she lowered her Irish 200m breaststroke record in finishing second in her heat in the Tokyo Olympics this morning.
However, her performance was not enough to make it to the semi-finals, with some very strong competition in the subsequent heats.
However, just like the 100m, she showed great improvement, finishing 20th overall after the heats, having entered the competition ranked 28th.
McSharry led from start until the final touch, just edged out by .05 of a second. Her time of 2:25.08 lowered the record which stood at 2:25.90 which she set at the National trials back in April.
This comes just over a day since she finished 8th in the final of the 100m breaststroke, addding to the fantastic story of the Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon swimmer.
The 200m breaststroke discipline is her second choice with the 100m her speciality.
