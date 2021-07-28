Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Mona McSharry lowers Irish 200m breaststroke record at Tokyo Olympics

MCSHARRY FINISHES 20TH OVERALL AFTER HEATS

Mona McSharry lowers Irish 200m breaststroke record at Tokyo Olympics

New record for McSharry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Mona McSharry again produced another great performance in the pool as she lowered her Irish 200m breaststroke record in finishing second in her heat in the Tokyo Olympics this morning.
However, her performance was not enough to make it to the semi-finals, with some very strong competition in the subsequent heats.

However, just like the 100m, she showed great improvement, finishing 20th overall after the heats, having entered the competition ranked 28th.
McSharry led from start until the final touch, just edged out by .05 of a second. Her time of 2:25.08 lowered the record which stood at 2:25.90 which she set at the National trials back in April.
This comes just over a day since she finished 8th in the final of the 100m breaststroke, addding to the fantastic story of the Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon swimmer.
The 200m breaststroke discipline is her second choice with the 100m her speciality.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie